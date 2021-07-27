Viewers just might have their first 'Shine Ya Eye' couple with housemates Angel and Sammie.
BBNaija 2021: Are Angel & Sammie giving couple vibes?
Day two of the 'Shine Ya Eye' season has unlocked a couple alert.
Recommended articles
While the housemates are yet to make verbal declarations, they spent the best part of day two finding opportunities to snuggle up on each other, signaling a new couple alert.
The cameras spotlighted Angel and Sammie sharing some cozy moments in the bedroom and garden as the rest of the housemates discussed their new task.
For the official first task of the season, Biggie instructed the housemates to create a culture infused drama of no less than 40 minutes. As expected, the housemates have had a tough time figuring out the scope of their task.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng