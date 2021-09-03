According to multiple Twitter users and fans of the show, Pere revealed that Boma discussed Tega's private area describing it as possessing unhealthy features. However, the newly released statement claims the 34-year-old housemate never made such comments.

"Our attention has been drawn to blogs and persons posting vilifying, unconfirmed and false stories about Boma. We try to keep only positive vibes here - but it is important that we clear the air once and for all," the statement reads.

"Regarding the false report about Boma’s conversation with Pere, it is important to note that it NEVER HAPPENED. Pere made those remarks as part of a truth-or-dare game to throw Boma off his game. At NO point did Boma speak to Pere and make disparaging remarks about Tega.

"Unfortunately, the comment from the game was taken out of context and people believe it to be the truth. It is NOT. Boma NEVER said anything of the sort to Pere."