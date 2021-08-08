RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Big Brother introduces 4 new housemates

Odion Okonofua

Here are the new surprise housemates joining the reality TV show.

One of the new housemates Michael [Instagram/BigBroNaija]

Biggie surprised fans and viewers of Nigeria's most-watched reality TV show on Sunday, August 8, 2021, when he introduced new housemates.

The new housemates were introduced to the viewers in between the live eviction show.

Here are the five new surprise housemates.

Michael says he is bringing excitement to Biggie's house. I'm coming for all the tasks. I am not a good loser and would do anything to win.

Michael who is an artist says the housemates should be ready to feel all his good vibes.

28-year-old Kayvee is from Ogba in Lagos state. He is bringing his handsome face to the show...vain like that! He doesn't like rude people. He says he is bringing vibes and positive energy to the house. The photographer says he is going to show the world his view.

Kwara State-born Jumoke says she loves to enjoy herself. She hates bad vibes. She says she is bringing positive energy to the house.

The Lawyer says she is going to do everything all the lawyers who have been to show didn't bring to the show. She wants us to watch out for her dance moves.

Queen who hails from Akwa Ibom state says she is the complete package. She hates gossip and is a nice person. She says she can be good, bad and ugly.

The 26-year-old philanthropist says she loves sleeping naked and the housemates should be wary of her 'bad mouth.'

