BBNaija 2021: Angel's mom says she made her daughter go for reality TV show

According to her in a post shared via her Instagram page on Monday, August 30, 2021, she and a friend tried to get into the house for some time but they always ended up cancelling, hence why she asked her daughter to go for the reality show.

"A Lot of you don't know that before I asked my daughter to go for bbn me and my girl @chefyeide has been trying to go for it but something always comes up that we had to cancel it," she wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

"So if you come to my page to insult me I swear on the woman that gave birth to me I will insult you before I block you."