BBNaija 2021: Angel's mom says she made her daughter go for reality TV show

Odion Okonofua

Angel's mom says after cancelling several times, she made her daughter go for the auditions.

BBNaija housemate Angel [Instagram/theangeljbsmith]

Titi, the mother of Bbnaija's season six housemate, Angel, has revealed how she encouraged her daughter to audition for the show.

According to her in a post shared via her Instagram page on Monday, August 30, 2021, she and a friend tried to get into the house for some time but they always ended up cancelling, hence why she asked her daughter to go for the reality show.

"A Lot of you don't know that before I asked my daughter to go for bbn me and my girl @chefyeide has been trying to go for it but something always comes up that we had to cancel it," she wrote.

Angel's mom says after cancelling several times, she made her daughter go for the auditions.

"So if you come to my page to insult me I swear on the woman that gave birth to me I will insult you before I block you."

Angel Mabel Smith is a writer and poet from Akwa Ibom state.

Odion Okonofua

BBNaija 2021: Angel's mom says she made her daughter go for reality TV show

