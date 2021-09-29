BBNaija 2021: Angel reveals how her grandmother kept her a virgin

Angel, who revealed earlier on in the show that she was born out of wedlock, recently revealed to Cross how her grandmother tried bizarre methods to avoid a repeat of history.

“There was pressure on me to not get pregnant. So she was scared. I remember she would tell me to lie down in bed to check if I’m a virgin. And that’s stupid because not every woman has a hymen.

“Some women are virgins and they don’t have hymen. I remember one time she made me swear that I was a virgin. I think I was still 16. There was a lot of fear, lot of anxiety, and a lot of everything.”

The housemate also talked about how distant she felt from her biological parents while growing up with her grandmother.

“When I was in high school, I went years without seeing my mum. The funny thing is I didn’t know my mum was my mum until I was a certain age. I thought my granny was my mum.” She said.

When Cross asked Angel how old she was when she first met her mother, she replied, “I think I found out she was my mum when I was probably like seven.”