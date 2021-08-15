BBNaija 2021: 5 interesting and surprising highlights after the Saturday Night Party

After the 3rd Saturday Night Party in Biggie's house, some of the housemates gave viewers so many reasons to stay awake.

For those who slept off, here are some of the interesting, mind-blowing and embarrassing moments from the after party.

1. Michael and Jackie B

Okay, guys, we all know these two have been steadily cruising on a yet-to-be-named ship since Michael arrived in the house.

Things got heated after the party as Jackie B confronted Michael over his wandering eyes with some of the female housemates (Angel in particular).

Michael and Jackie B left viewers dumbfounded as they went on and on about the status and boundary of their yet-to-be-defined relationship. Many believed Michael outsmarted Jackie in the argument with the use of some complex and unnecessary words.

2. Boma screaming at Queen

While the party was going on, Boma and Queen, another undefined ship, had their little argument. After the party, Boma told his friends, Emmanuel and Sammie that he didn't want to be put in a box by Queen. According to him, 'I be Okro.' (Whatever that means).

When he decided to have the conversation with Queen who was tipsy, it ended in a shouting match. Boma kept on screaming at Queen and it took Emmanuel to savour the heated moment.

3. Cross passing after a failed attempt at organising a 'Truth or Dare' game

Cross has become notorious for making the housemates drink excessively during the Saturday night parties. Well, this weekend, he probably drank past his limit.

The former pro-footballer spent the early hours of the morning staggering, making so much noise and falling from one bed to another.

4. We never knew Peace liked Michael

Like they say 'Anything is possible in Big Brother's house' and yes, you read that correctly, Peace might have a thing for Michael. The two spent some quality time together after the Saturday night party.

They not only held each other arms tight but kept on giving each other words of affirmation (Maybe it was the alcohol, Maybe).

5. Angel and Sammie going with the flow

This is one of the few ships in the house that has tested the hands of time. They have seen, conquered and are still not done conquering.

Angel and Sammie had a conversation about their relationship and the future. From that conversation, there might be no light at the end of the tunnel. Only time will tell, however.