BBNaija 2021: DJ Xclusive thrills housemates at beach themed Saturday night party

The DJ for the evening was the popular DJ Xclusive who thrilled the housemates to several hit songs. Here are some of the highlights from the party.

Beach themed party

The housemates came all prepared and dazzled in beach outfits for the party. They understood the assignment and smashed it with the outfits Biggie got for them.

DJ Xclusive's performance

We all know how vain Xclusive can be with his introductions but he brought his A-game to the party. Xclusive kept the housemates dancing all night, a feat which many on social media found impressive.

The Ships!

Saga kept Nini to himself all night...more like captivity. Angel and Sammie's complicated relationship kinda saw some sexual and intense dance moves.

Liquorose and Emmanuel were very close to making out in the dance fall (We guess home training saved the night).