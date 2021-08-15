RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: DJ Xclusive thrills housemates at beach themed Saturday night party

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

DJ Xclusive hosted the housemates to the 3rd Saturday night party.

Housemates at the 3rd Saturday night party [Instagram/BigBroNaija]

This season's 3rd Saturday night party saw the housemates party like it was their last week in the house.

Recommended articles

The DJ for the evening was the popular DJ Xclusive who thrilled the housemates to several hit songs. Here are some of the highlights from the party.

www.instagram.com

The housemates came all prepared and dazzled in beach outfits for the party. They understood the assignment and smashed it with the outfits Biggie got for them.

We all know how vain Xclusive can be with his introductions but he brought his A-game to the party. Xclusive kept the housemates dancing all night, a feat which many on social media found impressive.

www.instagram.com

Saga kept Nini to himself all night...more like captivity. Angel and Sammie's complicated relationship kinda saw some sexual and intense dance moves.

Liquorose and Emmanuel were very close to making out in the dance fall (We guess home training saved the night).

One of the newbies, JMK surprisingly made one of the major highlights of the evening with her racy dance moves.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: DJ Xclusive thrills housemates at beach themed Saturday night party

Veteran rapper Mr Raw hospitalised after surviving car accident

Sound Sultan's widow raises alarm as hackers take over the late singer's social media handles

Justin Bieber releases his own video for Wizkid's 'Essence (Remix)'

Fact-Check: The widely circulated quote of Rihanna claiming to be Igbo is false

Watch the official trailer for Red TV's 'Assistant Madams Dark Hearts'

Halle Berry says she broke two ribs while filming new movie 'Bruised'

A delightful evening with Omawumi as she hosts colleagues and friends to an exclusive album launch "Love Deep High Life"

Nicki Minaj and hubby sued by his attempted rape victim for intimidation