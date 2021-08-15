This season's 3rd Saturday night party saw the housemates party like it was their last week in the house.
BBNaija 2021: DJ Xclusive thrills housemates at beach themed Saturday night party
DJ Xclusive hosted the housemates to the 3rd Saturday night party.
The DJ for the evening was the popular DJ Xclusive who thrilled the housemates to several hit songs. Here are some of the highlights from the party.
Beach themed party
The housemates came all prepared and dazzled in beach outfits for the party. They understood the assignment and smashed it with the outfits Biggie got for them.
DJ Xclusive's performance
We all know how vain Xclusive can be with his introductions but he brought his A-game to the party. Xclusive kept the housemates dancing all night, a feat which many on social media found impressive.
The Ships!
Saga kept Nini to himself all night...more like captivity. Angel and Sammie's complicated relationship kinda saw some sexual and intense dance moves.
Liquorose and Emmanuel were very close to making out in the dance fall (We guess home training saved the night).
One of the newbies, JMK surprisingly made one of the major highlights of the evening with her racy dance moves.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng