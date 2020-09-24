The Neo and Vee ship has maintained the show's rough tides for its past 10 weeks to the excitement of fans and housemates alike.

It turns out that away from showing Vee just how much love he has to show, Neo has gone on to help with her delicate area clothing.

On Wednesday night, Nengi caught up with the lovebirds and spotted Neo diligently and excitedly washing Vee's panties as she hung them to dry.

Amid countless Saturday night arguments over food, the lovebirds appear to have something fans believe can stand the pressure of the real world which they will re-join in a few days.

Check out some Twitter reactions: