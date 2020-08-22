Going by Twitter reactions, housemates BrightO and Wathoni may have consummated their union on Friday night.

The suspected lovebirds got some body movements under the sheets that had fans clamouring for more.

BrightO quelled hopes of a potential ship between himself and Dorathy after spending the night with Wathoni. Interestingly, Dorathy had hinted on being attracted to him at the beginning of the week.

Recall housemates Prince, Praise and Laycon spilled some tea on the budding triangle early Saturday morning. According to the trio, BrightO hasn't shown any real interest in both Wathoni and Dorathy which could mean that he has a relationship outside the house.

See Twitter reactions: