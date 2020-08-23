The sixth eviction from Big Brother Naija's house was held on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

The four housemates with the least number of votes, TrikyTee, Wathoni, Praise and Vee where announced by the host of the reality show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Biggie had previously announced at the beginning of the show that the housemates with the least amount of votes would be at the mercy of the other housemates.

Praise is the latest housemate to be evicted [Multichoice]

Following the votes by the housemates, Praise was evicted from the house.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter following Praise's eviction from the house.

Reactions to housemates up for evictions and voting pattern

The evictions proper