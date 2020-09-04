Tales of Praise's time in the Big Brother can't be completely told without his brief but viral moment with controversial housemate, Lucy.

In the past weeks, Lucy who is up for possible eviction this week, has been labelled all sorts ranging from being difficult to work with to being rude and manipulative. But, she once had allies.

Praise, for one, was a close ally of Lucy amid and toward the end of his stay, the pair had fans speculating on the possibilities of a situationship.

In an interview with Pulse days after his eviction, Praise revealed that he was simply close friends with Lucy.

According to Praise, Lucy had confessed to having feelings for him during his time in the house. "Nothing happened between me and Lucy and nothing was ever going to even though she confessed to having feelings for me", Praise revealed.

ALSO READ: Ex-BBNaija housemate Ka3na denies having sex with Praise, insists they were 'cuddle buddies'

Unarguably, a union between the two would have left viewers glued to their screens especially as Praise had shared a few steamy moments with Lucy's house bestie, Ka3na at the beginning of the season.

For the housemates' recently concluded Thursday wager task, they paid tribute to evicted housemates some of which include Praise, Ka3na, Lilo and most recently, BrightO, Wathoni and Tolanibaj.