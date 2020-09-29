Big Brother Naija season five winner, Laycon has finally opened up about his emotional moment on the show.

In his first interview since Sunday night's finale, Laycon shares with show host, Ebuka, why he frequently talked about Erica to other housemates.

"I remember vividly, I always say that is the first time I have ever been in that kind of situation," Laycon revealed. "So, I did not believe that me talking to about...I expressed myself to the people I felt would listen".

"I knew what I wanted to do was stayaway but I still needed to talk about it so I would find some kind of closure for myself".

Recall the star singer nurse heartbreak for a few weeks following several futile attempts to win Erica's heart.

Their ill-fated relationship soon exploded to a full-blown war after Erica accused Laycon of peddling rumours about her and making her appear bad before other housemates.

Watch the full interview: