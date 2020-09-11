It's the eight week of the ongoing BBNaija Lockdown and with the dramatic housemates now evicted or disqualified, surviving housemates have taken to sharing more details about themselves.

The latest is Laycon, the week's deputy head of house who recently opened up to his latest house buddy, Kiddwaya about his preference in women.

During the Friday morning chat, Laycon revealed that while age is no prerequisite for being in a romantic relationship, he prefers older women as they are uncomplicated and undemanding. "I’m attracted to women older than me. Age does not have anything to do with relationship", Laycon said. “The oldest I dated was four years older than me".

Recall Laycon made headlines in the show's seventh week after disqualified housemate, Erica lashed out at him for saying she tried to kiss him several times.