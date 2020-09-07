Each season of the Big Brother Naija reality show offers select housemates a shot at fame and a juicy prize in exchange for weeks of living under the full glare of cameras round the clock.

While viewers find the housemates' lives entertaining, week after week of tasks, rules, emotional attachments, conflict of interests can sometimes pressure the housemates to damning outbursts.

On Sunday, September 6, 2020, Erica, one of the season's favourite housemates, ended her journey after Big Brother announced her disqualification. Here is a look at the actress's BBNaija timeline:

Erica's first Weeks

Erica Ugonma Nlewedim [Multi Choice]

Soft-spoken, cheerful, adorable are words that perfectly describe Erica in the first few weeks of her stay in Big Brother's house. The 26-year-old actress endeared herself to viewers for being cute, non-controversial with a pretty smile to go around.

Two-time Head of House

Power often comes with its pressures and for Erica, getting the housemates to submit to her authority arguably forced her cheerful self out the door. Her first week as head of house saw her first squabble with now ex-housemate, Lucy and this set the precedence for a downward spiral.

For most of the housemates, her reign was marred by an unanticipated power drunkenness which saw her try to enforce her views on fellow housemates.

The love triangle

Erica and Kiddwaya on the dance floor [Twitter/@bbnaija]

Erica's physical and mental attractions unfortunately sealed her fate on the show. The disqualified housemate had developed a romantic relationship with Kiddwaya, one that saw the couple offer viewers exclusive steamy sessions.

Amid Erica's blossoming relationship with Kiddwaya, Laycon, another fan-favourite, revealed he was also interested in a romantic relationship with her. As the weeks progressed, the once harmless triangle became toxic.

Strikes and disqualification

Erica's first two strikes was roped around the distraction from her situationship with Kiddwaya. The first was for whispering to her love interest and the second was for spending a night in the Head of House lounge during his tenure.

Erica [Instagram/@ericalewedim]

The third took a dramatic turn as the embattled housemate threw caution to the wind and verbally attacked and threatened Laycon over claims she tried to kiss him. According to Big Brother, Erica had violated other house rules including getting involved in the production process and misusing the head of house lounge.

As unforgivable as her flaws may seem, Erica and other disqualified housemates from past seasons of the Big Brother Naija show are sometimes tragic victims of Big Brother's social experiment.