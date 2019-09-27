On Friday, September 27, 2019, Tacha was disqualified from the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem edition after a total of 89 daya in the house.

Tacha got into a fight with a fellow housemate, Mercy and the two almost got into a fight early in the morning after the morning exercise routine.

The two kept shouting at each other and even during the conversation with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who was in the house to announce the eviction of Cindy.

Mercy, who was involved in the dirty fight also got two strikes from Biggie, who couldn't condone their indolence in the house.

Tacha was involved in fights with several housemates that include Elozonam, Thelma, Diane, Mike, Omashola, Frodd, and Esther.

The 24-year-old Tacha got into the house on Sunday, June 30, 2019 alongside 20 other housemates. In the third week, she was moved to the secret room with Seyi and a week after, they were all returned into the house.

In the fourth week, five other housemates - Elozonam, Joe, Cindy, Venita and Enkay - joined the show.

Tacha was one of the popular and controversial housemates with the popular phrase, 'No Leave, No Transfer.'