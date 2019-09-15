Khafi becomes the 16th housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2019 house.

On Sunday, September 15, 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Khafi Kareem from the Big Brother House.

Khafi's exit is coming after spending a total of 77 days and nine weeks in the house.

Khafi won N3.85 million car in BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem. [Twitter/BBNaija]

Khafi ended her will to win the sum of N60million when she polled the lowest votes.

While in the house, Khafi won the Innoson vehicle valued at N3.85 million during a challenge, she also won 220,000 Scanfrost TV during the Scanforst challenge, Arla cooking challenge, a co-winner of the Indomie N1million challenge, a co-winner of the TravelBeta challenge under team Lagos that won N1million prize.

This is the 10th eviction and 11th live eviction show on the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition which kicked off on June 30, 2019.

Khafi has been evicted from BBNaija Pepper Dem after 77 days. [Twitter/BBNaija]

Khafi was nominated for eviction alongside Khafi, Mike, Tacha, and Seyi.

On Sunday, July 7, 2019, two housemates, Isilomo and Avala were evicted from the Big Brother House emerging two of the housemates with the lowest amount of Bet9ja coins.

After the first eviction, which saw Isilomo and Avala leaving the house, the ex-housemates said Jeff was living a fake life in the house and playing the strong.

On July 14, 2019, two more housemates, Kimoprah and Ella were evicted from the BBNaija house after getting the least votes from fans voting online and via SMS.

On July 21, 2019, Tuoyo was evicted and became the first male housemates to be evicted.

On July 28, 2019, Nelson and Thelma were evicted from the BBNaija house.

On Sunday, August 4, 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Jeff from the Big Brother House.

Eviction resumed on Sunday, August 18, when Joe and Enkay were evicted from the house.

On Sunday, August Sunday 25, 2019, Gedoni and Jackye were evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2019 house.

On Sunday, September 1, 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Esther and Sir Dee from the Big Brother House.

On Sunday, September 7, 2019, Venita was evicted from the BBNaija House after a total of six weeks in the house.

21 youths made it to the Big Brother House to become the housemates of the BBNaija season 4 tagged Pepper Dem. Three weeks later, 5 other housemates joined the competition. Elozonam, Venita, Joe and Enkay were added to the reality show making the housemates 19 all over again.

The eviction continues for the next four weeks when the show comes to an end.

