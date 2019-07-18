After spending one day rehearsing for the Pepsi Challenge 'Know Da Lyrics,' the housemates finally came together to give their best as they tried to win the task with Jackye taking home the coveted prize at the end of the day.

The first song of the day was Wizkid's 'Fever' which was performed by the housemates. At the end of the song, Biggie praised some of the housemates for their excellent performance.

However, some of the housemates got disqualified from the task, for singing the lines that weren't meant for them. The first housemates to get the red card were Mercy, Khafi, and Sir Dee.

Mercy shocked by her disqualification broke down in tears. The guys were however on hand to console her. Then came the Ike who was on hand to cuddle his love interest in the house.

Then came the second song which was performed by the housemates, however, Thelma got disqualified for breaking the rules of the task. It didn't take long before Frodd, Ike and Gedoni got axed from the game.

The task got more interesting as the housemates performed 'Nwa Baby' by Davido. Esther, Mike, Tuoyo, and Omashola didn't make it past this level with five housemates left in the game.

Nelson, Diane, and Jeff tried their best but couldn't make it to the finish line. It became a battle between Seyi and Jackye. At the end of the interesting challenge, Jackye came out tops as the winner of the 'Know Da Lyrics' task.