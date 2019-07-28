The fourth Saturday night party which took place on Saturday, July 28, 2018, had several dramas worth knowing.

In the first two parties, housemates were described as boring and not in sync with the music while some fans wished the ‘Double Wahala’ housemates were returned for parties.

However, that was not to happen after DJ Lambo’s edition.

After 28 days in the BBNaija Pepper Dem house, the remaining 16 housemates have let down their guards.

Drinks flowed ceaselessly and it is believed that some housemates - most especially the females - had too much to drink.

Here are the five things that happened at the Saturday night party.

1. Mercy, Thelma, Diane, Esther spice up party with booty dance

Mercy, Thelma, Diane, and Esther took turns to entertain the viewers with their booty dance steps. While Thelma kept wriggling her waist, Mercy showed the viewers no mercy as she juggles her booty for the better part of the show. Mercy led the booty dance show while Diane and Esther followed suit. Another housemate who gave viewers good viewing is Esther. The one time Head of House couldn’t hide her booty as she not only teases fans with it but also engaged in some raunchy dance steps with Nelson, who seemed to enjoy every minute spent.

2. Khafi couldn’t take her hands off Gedoni

One of the viewers favourite couple, Gedoni and Khafi again gave viewers something to watch at the 4th Saturday Night Party. Khafi couldn’t take her hands off Gedoni and at every opportunity she gets, she whines her waist to the rhythm of her lover’s waist. She also takes time to tell him how much she cares and love him. Towards the end of the show, Khafi and Gedoni hooked themselves to a corner to steal few minutes of intimacy that saw them kissing passionately.

3. DJ Kaywise displayed wisdom on the turntable

DJ Kaywise displayed wisdom on the turntable on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Kaywise was the fourth DJ to play for the housemates in the ongoing BBNaija 2019. The Disc Jockey took his time to make the housemates dance to his tunes as he played for three hours. DJ Xclusive was on hand on the first Saturday night while DJ Big N serenaded housemates, viewers, and Biggie on the second Saturday night. DJ Lambo was on the wheels of steels on the 3rd Saturday night.

4. Diane gets drunk and makes a scene

Though she tried to hide her pain of being lonely, Diane failed to hide her innermost pain when she got drunk during the party. Gedoni noticed she was drunk and got her to a corner to relax. 45 mins before the end of the party, Diane broke down and despite efforts by Sir Dee to comfort her, she couldn’t hold back the tears. Mercy and Esther joined in the effort to comfort her. It’s unsure what Ms. Hashim went through but it was obvious that despite the smooth and sweet tunes blaring out of DJ Kaywise’s speakers, she remained drunk. However, the petite-sized housemate tried to find joy again and joined in the fun before the night party ended. After the party, Jackye took her in and tucked her into the bed.

5. Mercy smashes Oppo phone

Towards the end of the Saturday party, Mercy smashed one of the Oppo phones after she was dared by Gedoni. Ike had made a video of Mercy and a drunk Diane but later deleted it after Mercy showed her displeasure. Few minutes after, Gedoni came along and recorded a drunk Diane with Mercy and she objected the recording. Mercy got confrontational with Gedoni and told him to stop recording or else she will smash the phone. Gedoni recorded the video and gave the video to Mercy, who in turn smashed the phone on the floor.