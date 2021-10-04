RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch the trailer to Nora Awolowo’s documentary spotlighting postpartum depression in mothers

Baby Blues (Trials of Childbirth): A Documentary

One of the biggest myths about motherhood is that the mother falls head over heels in love with her newly born. That’s often not the case.

Mothers from all over Nigeria share stories of how they survived the physical and emotional roller-coaster that came with childbirth as Rixel Studios and Glitch Africa team up to produce this documentary.

[Trailer] - Baby Blues (Trials of Childbirth): A Documentary

Watch the trailer and join the conversation on YouTube

