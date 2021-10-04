One of the biggest myths about motherhood is that the mother falls head over heels in love with her newly born. That’s often not the case.
Watch the trailer to Nora Awolowo’s documentary spotlighting postpartum depression in mothers
Baby Blues (Trials of Childbirth): A Documentary
Recommended articles
Mothers from all over Nigeria share stories of how they survived the physical and emotional roller-coaster that came with childbirth as Rixel Studios and Glitch Africa team up to produce this documentary.
Watch the trailer and join the conversation on YouTube
#BabyBluesTheDocumentary #BabyBlues #BBTD #NoraAwolowo #GlitchAfrica #RixelStudios
----
#FeaturebyRixelStudiosxGlitchAfrica
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng