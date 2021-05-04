Babajide Sanwo-Olu hosts Ikorodu Bois

In a tweet shared on Monday, May 3, 2021, the governor celebrated the young filmmakers and their global acclaim.

"Today, I welcomed generational filmmaking talent @IkoroduB, whose creativity has put them and Ikorodu on the global map of international platforms like Netflix, earned them a nomination at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards and put their faces on billboards in Times Square, NY," Sanwo-Olu wrote.

Sanwo-Olu also highlighted the state's commitment to developing creative talents. "As a State, we are proud of them and I thank them for visiting me today. We are committed to developing creative talent in Lagos as we continue to serve as the premier destination for musical, art and creative talent generation in Africa."

Recall the young skit makers recently made a Times Square billboard feature courtesy Netflix's 'Fans Make The Movies' pre-Oscars campaign.