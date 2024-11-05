RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

See trailer for Diana Childs Ajayi's upcoming film, ‘143,' to hit cinemas this November

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Childs is a budding filmmaker and CEO of DC productions.

Diana Childs cinema debut '143' coming to cinemas this November [Instagram/@diana_childs]
Diana Childs cinema debut '143' coming to cinemas this November [Instagram/@diana_childs]

Recommended articles

In a recent post on Instagram, Diana Childs announced the release of her big screen debut film coming to cinemas soon.

“Bound by vows, torn apart. Anticipate a story about friendship, last, betrayal and love in #143themovie. #143 coming to cinemas soon,” the post said.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Showmax to screen 'Princess on a Hill' at AFRIFF 2024

Childs is an actress, writer and producer known for the Dinner is Served, Flaws and The Perfect Man.

The film is produced under her production company DC Productions and directed by Jide Jblae Onyegbile who is a seasoned actor and budding director in the film industry. He is popular for his role in the epic film, House of Ga'a. He is known for his directorial efforts in the film, Bloodhound.

The film features Nollywood talents including Blessing Nze, Baaj Adebule, Tina Mba, Chy Nwakamma, and Tomi Wategbe.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

See trailer for Diana Childs Ajayi's upcoming film, ‘143,' to hit cinemas this November

See trailer for Diana Childs Ajayi's upcoming film, ‘143,' to hit cinemas this November

Bobrisky says he left Nigeria to cater to his sanity and health

Bobrisky says he left Nigeria to cater to his sanity and health

5 expensive things owned by Floyd Mayweather

5 expensive things owned by Floyd Mayweather

Has Bobrisky finally caught a break? [Opinion]

Has Bobrisky finally caught a break? [Opinion]

Beyond the Paycheck: How to monetise skills in the film industry

Beyond the Paycheck: How to monetise skills in the film industry

Thousands gather for unforgettable Night of Worship with Sinach in Abuja

Thousands gather for unforgettable Night of Worship with Sinach in Abuja

Why I don't interfere in my son's marriage - Omoni Oboli reveals

Why I don't interfere in my son's marriage - Omoni Oboli reveals

I'm more musically exposed than Shallipopi, I can advise him - White Money

I'm more musically exposed than Shallipopi, I can advise him - White Money

Bobrisky finally leaves Nigeria after being apprehended twice by law enforcement

Bobrisky finally leaves Nigeria after being apprehended twice by law enforcement

Pulse Sports

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

‘Just Us Girls’ returns for a third season this November [Instagram/@justusgirlsglobalnetwork]

‘Just Us Girls’ returns for a third season this November

Showmax joins AFRIFF 2024 to celebrate African stories with screening of ‘Princess on a Hill’ [Showmax]

Showmax to screen 'Princess on a Hill' at AFRIFF 2024

Femi Adebayo wins big, emerges best supporting actor at 20th AMAA

Femi Adebayo wins big, emerges best supporting actor at 20th AMAA

Class of 2024

Beyond the Paycheck: How to monetise skills in the film industry