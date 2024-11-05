See trailer for Diana Childs Ajayi's upcoming film, ‘143,' to hit cinemas this November

In a recent post on Instagram, Diana Childs announced the release of her big screen debut film coming to cinemas soon.

“Bound by vows, torn apart. Anticipate a story about friendship, last, betrayal and love in #143themovie. #143 coming to cinemas soon,” the post said.

Childs is an actress, writer and producer known for the Dinner is Served, Flaws and The Perfect Man.

The film is produced under her production company DC Productions and directed by Jide Jblae Onyegbile who is a seasoned actor and budding director in the film industry. He is popular for his role in the epic film, House of Ga'a. He is known for his directorial efforts in the film, Bloodhound.