ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Ariel Lavi׳s film 'Dangerous Silence' was screened at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyShawaizHassan: The short film “Dangerous Silence “ was screened at Golden State Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.Ariel Lavi wrote and produced this film.

Ariel Lavi׳s film 'Dangerous Silence' was screened at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood
Ariel Lavi׳s film 'Dangerous Silence' was screened at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood

The film he wrote and produced in Nigeria “Dangerous Silence “ won 10 awards, and screened in the US,Canada, India, Malaysia, Bahrain, Taiwan, Nigeria, Sydney and Mauritius and continues to succeed.The film was nominated Best Nigerian short Film at Abuja International Film Festival . The cast included the Nollywood Actor Olaide Almaroof, Otega Igho, Jemima Adelekan. Directed by Adeyinka Adetoyi.

Ariel Lavi׳s film 'Dangerous Silence' was screened at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood
Ariel Lavi׳s film 'Dangerous Silence' was screened at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood Pulse Nigeria

Although he isn’t a Nigerian Ariel proves again he knows how to succeed in the International Film Industry. He did it in every country he worked. It isn't obvious to get along with other cultures all the time. And now he is our guest on Pulse Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hello Ariel, a big moment for the film, congratulations!

“Thanks. it’s special to be screened at TCL Chinese Theatre. It’s one of the most famous theaters in Hollywood “

Tell us more about the film festival

“The name is Golden State Film Festival. It's a film festival in LA and it’s including a screening at TCL Chinese Theatre. The festival is available on Roku Channel. “

Ariel Lavi׳s film 'Dangerous Silence' was screened at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood
Ariel Lavi׳s film 'Dangerous Silence' was screened at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

How did you get accepted to the festival?

“It was funny. I submitted this film to another film festival in LA and the festival didn’t have a free room for the film so the manager of this festival offered to submit it to the Golden State Film Festival.He told me he like the film and If I’ll submit the film to Golden State Film Festival it’s will get accepted. In general, it doesn’t work like that”

It’s a big compliment for you that a manager of a festival is offering you to be screened at film festival in LA at TCL Chinese Theatre in advance

“It was nice to have this offer. I was excited when I understood it’s possible to be screened there “

Tell us about the film

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lila, the 18-year-old. She works outside of school hours in prostitution to support herself in the shadow of poverty in Africa and is sexually exploited by two men in their 30s - Chiumbo and Gathee. Chiumbo is unstoppable and exploits her with all his might without a conscience. Gathee, on the other hand, feels bad about himself and tries in every way to convince her to change jobs and is afraid to go out against Chiumbo. When he does this to his great sorrow- it's too late and Lila is accidentally murdered by Chiumbo when Gathee tries to save her from him.The film won 10 awards most of them in Los Angeles. It was nominated Best Nigerian Short Film at Abuja International Film Festival and at Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival, now the film was nominated for awards - I got Best Producer and in addition the film was nominated Best Short Film by a Black Filmmaker at International Black & Diversity Film Festival in Toronto.The screening will be soon and I hope to win”

Your films won 81 awards in general and you have been seen in famous magazines like Daily Front Raw , Khaleej Times, Guardian Nigeria, Flaunt, IBTimes Singapore, What's your secret?

It’s all about a high level of crews and choosing the best film festivals for the film . Regarding the articles, it's all about how to market yourself”

---

#FeaturedPost #FeaturebyShawaizHassan

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mercy Johnson calls Yvonne Nelson her ‘sister for life’

Mercy Johnson calls Yvonne Nelson her ‘sister for life’

CKay, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 shines in Janelle Monae's 'The Age of Pleasure'

CKay, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 shines in Janelle Monae's 'The Age of Pleasure'

Ariel Lavi׳s film 'Dangerous Silence' was screened at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood

Ariel Lavi׳s film 'Dangerous Silence' was screened at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood

Davido publicly acknowledges his second son, Dawson

Davido publicly acknowledges his second son, Dawson

Rema's 'Calm Down' tops Billboard U.S Afrobeats chart for 41st week

Rema's 'Calm Down' tops Billboard U.S Afrobeats chart for 41st week

BBNaija star Phyna opens up about failed relationship with Groovy

BBNaija star Phyna opens up about failed relationship with Groovy

Asake & Olamide make history with top two entries on TurnTable Top 100

Asake & Olamide make history with top two entries on TurnTable Top 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' extends record on Billboard Hot 100 as it enters top 3

Rema's 'Calm Down' extends record on Billboard Hot 100 as it enters top 3

I lost endorsement deal due to false rumours of misogyny - Nedu

I lost endorsement deal due to false rumours of misogyny - Nedu

Pulse Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo puts girlfriend Georgina on $170,000k monthly salary for life

Marcus Rashford: Shirtless England star hangs out with Courtney Caldwell in bikini amid dating rumours

Sheikh Jassim: 15 interesting facts about Manchester United's potential new Qatari owner

Kylian Mbappe: Top destinations for the wantaway PSG star this summer

I am half Nigeria- Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nonso Diobi explains his absence from Nollywood [DailyPost]

Nonso Diobi is making a Nollywood comeback after 6-year break

Israel Adebiyi wants to break the Guinness World Record for the longest film/movie watching marathon [Twitter/AdebiyiIsrael_]

A Nigerian student wants to break Guinness World Record for longest movie watching marathon

Over 20 years later, Tunde Kelani's 'Saworoide' still stands out for its depiction of Ngeria's past

Top 5 Nollywood movies that highlight Nigeria's political history

Fast and Furious (X) - A true Silverbird Cinemas heritage returns

'Fast X' leads Nigerian box office with ₦32 million