Ariel Lavi׳s film 'Dangerous Silence' was screened at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood

The film he wrote and produced in Nigeria “Dangerous Silence “ won 10 awards, and screened in the US,Canada, India, Malaysia, Bahrain, Taiwan, Nigeria, Sydney and Mauritius and continues to succeed.The film was nominated Best Nigerian short Film at Abuja International Film Festival . The cast included the Nollywood Actor Olaide Almaroof, Otega Igho, Jemima Adelekan. Directed by Adeyinka Adetoyi.

Although he isn’t a Nigerian Ariel proves again he knows how to succeed in the International Film Industry. He did it in every country he worked. It isn't obvious to get along with other cultures all the time. And now he is our guest on Pulse Nigeria.

Hello Ariel, a big moment for the film, congratulations!

“Thanks. it’s special to be screened at TCL Chinese Theatre. It’s one of the most famous theaters in Hollywood “

Tell us more about the film festival

“The name is Golden State Film Festival. It's a film festival in LA and it’s including a screening at TCL Chinese Theatre. The festival is available on Roku Channel. “

How did you get accepted to the festival?

“It was funny. I submitted this film to another film festival in LA and the festival didn’t have a free room for the film so the manager of this festival offered to submit it to the Golden State Film Festival.He told me he like the film and If I’ll submit the film to Golden State Film Festival it’s will get accepted. In general, it doesn’t work like that”

It’s a big compliment for you that a manager of a festival is offering you to be screened at film festival in LA at TCL Chinese Theatre in advance

“It was nice to have this offer. I was excited when I understood it’s possible to be screened there “

Tell us about the film

“Lila, the 18-year-old. She works outside of school hours in prostitution to support herself in the shadow of poverty in Africa and is sexually exploited by two men in their 30s - Chiumbo and Gathee. Chiumbo is unstoppable and exploits her with all his might without a conscience. Gathee, on the other hand, feels bad about himself and tries in every way to convince her to change jobs and is afraid to go out against Chiumbo. When he does this to his great sorrow- it's too late and Lila is accidentally murdered by Chiumbo when Gathee tries to save her from him.The film won 10 awards most of them in Los Angeles. It was nominated Best Nigerian Short Film at Abuja International Film Festival and at Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival, now the film was nominated for awards - I got Best Producer and in addition the film was nominated Best Short Film by a Black Filmmaker at International Black & Diversity Film Festival in Toronto.The screening will be soon and I hope to win”

Your films won 81 awards in general and you have been seen in famous magazines like Daily Front Raw , Khaleej Times, Guardian Nigeria, Flaunt, IBTimes Singapore, What's your secret?

It’s all about a high level of crews and choosing the best film festivals for the film . Regarding the articles, it's all about how to market yourself”

