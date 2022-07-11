Directed by Uyoyou Adia (Charge & Bail) and produced by Anthill's Niyi Akinmolayan and Victoria Akujobi, the film follows a 32-year-old software developer whose life is turned upside down when he finds out a girl he wants to be with is a (Fans Alone) model he obsesses over and his next door neighbour.
Anthill studios debuts official trailer for ‘Hey, You!’ directed by Uyoyou Adia
Anthill studios has unveiled the official trailer for its steamy new film 'Hey, You!' coming to cinemas this July.
'Hey, You!' stars Timini Egbuson in the lead role with Efe Irele, Stan Nze, Tope Olowoniyan, Rotimi Salami, Miriam Peters, Tunbosun Aiyedehin and Big Brother Naija reality star Seyi Awolowo.
Watch the trailer:
The drama is the third Anthill studios' production to hit cinemas this year following The Man for the Job and its box-office hit King of Thieves. ‘Hey, You!’ launches in cinemas on July 29, 2022.
Meanwhile the studios' 2021 hit Prophetess recently launched on Netflix. So far, the film has recorded positive reviews, pushing it to the streamer’s top trending list in Nigeria.
