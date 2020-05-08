Over 50 exciting new titles are coming to Netflix this month including the streamer's second African original series, 'Blood and Water'.

Also coming to the platform this month are three new Nollywood titles; 'Anchor Baby' , 'The Delivery Boy' and 'Light in the Dark'.

While 'Anchor Baby' is billed to begin streaming on Netflix from May 20, 'The Delivery Boy' and 'Light in the Dark' will premiere on May 14 and 18 respectively.

Anchor Baby

The 2010 award-winning thriller follows the struggle of a Nigerian couple who defy deportation orders and go into hiding to secure their unborn child US citizenship. The movie is produced and directed by Lonzo Nzekwe and stars Omoni Oboli and Sam Sarpong.

Light in the Dark

The 2019 Ekene Som Mekwunye directed drama follows the story of a couple who struggle to mend their marriage after a terrifying home invasion. It stars Rita Dominic, Kalu Ikeagwu , Joke Silva, Bimbo Ademoye among others.

The Delivery Boy

Written and directed by ace cinematographer, Adekunle Nodash Adejuyigbe, the award-winning thriller tells the profound story of an orphaned boy who runs into a young prostitute on a fated night. The pair contend with their pasts before the night ends. It stars Jammal Ibrahim and Jemima Osunde.