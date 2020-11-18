The Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) has announced Hon. Steve Oluseyi Ayorinde as President of the Jury for the 2020 honours.

Ayorinde has been the Chairman of the Governing Council for AMAA for over a decade.

He is also a pioneer member of the Academy, and has been with the Academy for sixteen years.

Ayorinde is the immediate past Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture in Lagos State.

He also served as the Commissioner for Information and Strategy under former Governor of Lagos Akinwunmi Ambode.

Ayorinde was Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief of the National Mirror newspaper and Editor of The Punch newspaper in Nigeria.

He is regarded as one of Nigeria's renowned film and art critics, who has served on the juries of some of the world's most recognised film festivals and awards, such as the Toronto International Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival and Mumbai International Film Festival.

This is will be his second stint as President of the AMAA Jury.

Nse Ikpe-Etim hosted the 2017 AMAA

In a statement signed by AMAA founder, Ms. Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, the organisers noted that 2020 has been a compelling and interesting year with the COVID-19 pandemic which has negatively impacted the creative and tourism sector globally.

Nominations for the awards in all categories will be announced on November 20, 2020, and the AMA Awards ceremony will hold on December 20, 2020.

“This year, due to the pandemic, there has been delays and date changes because we have been hoping for the world to open up so we can congregate physically for the AMAAs.

"Film making and awards are about team and networking, rooms filled with happiness, laughter, wine, dances, and jubilations, for the year’s hard work.

"Unfortunately, COVID-19 has made it impossible, as the world goes through the second wave of lockdowns and Nigeria still recovering from the aftershock of the #EndSARS dilemma—where youths were demanding for the rejuvenation of the values of togetherness, a better police force, better Nigeria and Africa.

"As we come together for the 16th edition of AMAA, it is to reward African cinema, and to embrace the fact that we have been working even in these troubling and difficult times,” the statement reads.