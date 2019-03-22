The host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu took it to a whole new height when he decided to have a hearty discussion with only the male ex-housemates.

Tobi, Lolu, K Brule, Teddy A, Bitto, Leo, Dee One, Angel, and Rico Swavey were the main attention for viewers at the fourth day of the BBNaija Reunion show.

The Big Brother Naija Reunion show had nine of the male ex-housemates from the Big brother Naija 'Double Wahala' edition discussing their issues with Ebuka.

The fourth episode had the male ex-housemates giving an insight into the drama that occurred after the reality TV show, how fans created walls between ex-housemates and other reasons for ill-attitude towards one another.

The reunion show has all your faves, aside Miracle, and the BBNaija's third winner has been found wanting with several allegations leveled against him.

As usual, if you missed last night's show, no need to worry. We have got you covered.

Here are all the important details that you might have missed at Big Brother Naija Reunion show Day 4.

1. Dee One's grouse with Miracle and Tobi

Dee One has expressed his grouse with Miracle, the winner of the Big Brother Naija Double Wahala show. In a chat with Ebuka during Day 4 of the Big Brother Naija Reunion show Dee One said he felt bad that after the show, Miracle has not been responsive to requests or attach himself with other housemates. Dee One told Ebuka that he invited every ex-housemates for his show and also invited Ebuka but Miracle refused to show up neither did he give reasons or excuse. He went on to note that Tobi also began having airs around him like Miracle when he quit a WhatsApp group that had other ex-housemates in it. Defending Miracle and himself, Tobi said Miracle still has no airs around him and might be honestly busy when Dee One had his show. He went on to explain that there were bad vibes coming from the WhatsApp group and as such, he decided to leave the group to remain sane.

2. Leo confesses to having feelings for Cee-c

Leo confessed to having feelings for Cee-c despite his long standing relationship with Tobi. During the discussion among the male ex-housemates, Ebuka asked Leo what transpired between him and Cee-c after the reality TV show that saw many talking. Leo responded by taking viewers back to how it all began saying when he lost his mum, Cee-c was there for him emotionally and because they spend a long number of hours together, they started working on projects together and caught feelings for each other. Leo went further to say he and Cee-c discussed their emotions but refused to share what their conclusions were despite Ebuka's insistence.

3. K Brule feels misunderstood

Ebuka engaged K Brule on how he's being viewed by fellow ex-housemates and he opened up saying he feels misunderstood. K Brule noted that because of his skin colour, many people view him as a foreigner and some of his jibes are perceived too foreign. The ex-housemate, who was sent out of the Big Brother Naija House said many of his fellow ex-housemates misunderstood him thinking he is more privileged than others.

4. Khloe, Ifu Ennada are the most dreaded

Khloe and Ifu Ennada have been confirmed the most dreaded females in the Big Brother Naija season three tagged 'Double Wahala.' Ebuka decided to play a game with the nine male housemates asking them to pick who they can marry, kiss and jail from the 10 female ex-housemates. The male housemates, who were divided into two sitting arrangements, said they would jail Khloe and Ifu Ennada.

When Ebuka asked the reason for the decisions, the male ex-housemates unanimously said both Ifu Ennada and Khloe are handful bags.

5. Lolu feels fans have no right to determine his moves

Lolu expressed his disappointment at fans, who seemed to have created enmity among housemates. He told Ebuka that many housemates started having issues after fans waged a fence among them. Lolu went ahead to give an example of how he had given a surprise visit to Anto in Abuja at one of her events but was unable to make it to her event in Lagos and fans started creating meanings to his actions. "Fans can try to influence our action but they can't make the final decisions for us because that lies with us only," he told Ebuka.