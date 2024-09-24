Akin Lewis, Desmond Bryce Star in Africa Magic’s New Series 'Omera'

According to producers of the new show, “Africa Magic is back with what is set to be one of its most memorable drama series yet.” Omera will air from Monday to Friday at 8 pm on Africa Magic Showcase.

Set in the rich cultural backdrop of an Igala community, Omera is the gripping, emotional, and power-packed story of a young man who dares to take control of his future, only to face the consequences head-on. In search of greener pastures, he makes the life-altering decision to "japa," but his dreams are shattered when he’s forced to return home. What begins as a tale of failure and disappointment, transforms into a dramatic journey as he unexpectedly takes over his uncle’s NGO, setting off a storm of ambition, betrayal, and ultimately redemption.

Produced and directed by Femi Ogunsanwo, Omera is a rich and deeply authentic narrative that is thrilling and relatable. “We’ve poured everything into this story,” says Ogunsanwo. “Omera is going to leave viewers captivated and wanting more.”

Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa at MultiChoice, adds: "From the very first scene, the twists and emotional depth will have you hooked. Omera isn’t just entertaining – it’s a story that resonates. This is the drama series everyone will be talking about!"

With the veteran Akin Lewis and rising star Desmond Bryce, leading a stellar cast, Omera is set to “redefine prime-time TV.”