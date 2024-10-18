RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

AGN suspends actress Halima Abubakar indefinitely for alleged defamation

Damilola Agubata

Halima Abubakar has been suspended for a shocking revelation that involves defamation.

Halima Abubakar [Instagram/halimaabubakar]
Halima Abubakar [Instagram/halimaabubakar]

The popular actress has allegedly been behind the spread of false and misleading information about her colleagues and other prominent individuals.

In an official statement released on the Guild's Instagram page on Friday, October 18, 2024, the AGN made the decision after a two-year secret investigation resulted in the revelation that Halima Abubakar has been the brain behind leaking messy extramarital and infidelity stories about actors in the industry.

Following the thorough investigative report by the special Secret Investigation Panel set up to conduct an internal underground secret investigation… the Panel found out that Miss Halima Abubakar was behind all the slandering information," the statement read.

The actress has now been indefinitely suspended. Following this suspension, she is banned from participating in any AGN activities or filming during this period. The Guild has also announced that she will be made to face the National Disciplinary Committee to determine her full punishment.

In addition, the AGN has warned Halima Abubakar not to violate the suspension rules as it could result in further disciplinary actions.

She will face the National Disciplinary Committee to determine her full punishment,” the statement added.

The Guild has also added that there are some other female members who are presently being investigated in connection with similar allegations.

