'After completing 2 seasons, the challenges become familiar'-Roger Ofime on Wura season 3

Under the direction of award-winning producer Rogers Ofime, WURA has captivated audiences with its gripping storylines, complex characters, and production quality.

In an exclusive sit-down with Pulse Nigeria, Ofime shared his creative vision and journey of the series and his take on what makes this final chapter a must-watch.

What can fans look forward to in this upcoming instalment?

Enthralling! fans should expect more intense drama, unexpected twists, and deeper character development. The storyline is likely to take some bold new directions, exploring untold backstories while introducing new characters that will shake up the dynamics. Fans should also look forward to elevated production quality and suspenseful moments that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

⁠How does Season 3 build upon the previous seasons, and what new themes or storylines should viewers expect this time around?

Audiences should expect a deeper exploration of themes introduced in previous seasons, while building on the existing tension and character arcs. The stakes are higher, with more complex relationships and conflicts coming to the forefront. Themes of betrayal, redemption, and power struggles become heightened, adding fresh layers to the narrative. Additionally, this season will introduce unforeseen twists and new characters, further enriching the storytelling and keeping viewers engaged with unexpected developments and emotional depth.

As a creator who has worked on several African original titles, especially for Showmax and Africa Magic, what makes Wura unique and how do you ensure it resonates with both Nigerian and pan-African audiences?

Wura stands out among other Nigerian and African productions due to its strong female lead, originality of location, dialogue, depth acting and complex portrayal of power dynamics in a traditionally male-dominated society. Its unique blend of intense drama, moral dilemmas, and deeply-rooted cultural themes resonates not just with Nigerian audiences but also across the African continent.

⁠

Pulse Nigeria

With Wura gaining a strong following across Africa, how do you balance traditional African storytelling with contemporary themes that appeal to a younger, more modern audience, particularly given Showmax’s mobile-first audience?

The success of the show across Africa lies in its ability to blend traditional African storytelling with modern, contemporary themes that resonate with today’s tech-savvy, younger audience. The show balances this by staying rooted in rich African traditions, culture, and values while integrating storylines that reflect current realities such as gender dynamics, personal ambition, corruption, and social justice issues.

To appeal to the younger generation, we ensure that the characters are relatable and face challenges that young people today can identify with, such as career pressures, love, and the pursuit of success in a fast-paced world.

⁠What challenges did you encounter during the production of Season 3, and how did the team overcome them? How has your previous experience with African originals shaped your approach to this project?

After completing two seasons, the challenges have become familiar territory. The key has always been staying a step ahead of any potential issues, which requires continuous planning, review, and analysis. While perfection isn't always achievable, proper planning ensures seamless execution, allowing you to navigate obstacles without breaking a sweat.

One crucial aspect to remember is that your team is your greatest ally throughout the process—before, during, and after. Every team member plays an essential role in the project's success, especially when they're inspired by the shared vision and the drive to achieve the desired outcome.

Representation and authenticity are key elements of African content. How did you ensure that Season 3 meaningfully reflects diverse African cultures and experiences?

In Wura Season 3, we were intentional about representing the diversity of African cultures and experiences in a way that feels authentic and relatable. Though Wura has a Western Nigeria backdrop, we incorporated a wide range of characters with different backgrounds, traditions, and languages, reflecting the multicultural richness of Nigeria and Africa as a whole. By weaving in elements of local customs, folklore, and regional dialects, we grounded the story in the realities of African life.

Pulse Nigeria

What can you share about the cast’s performances this season? Were there any standout moments or character developments that significantly elevated the story?

This season, the cast of Wura have truly brought their A-game, delivering powerful and emotionally charged performances that elevate the story to new heights. Several standout moments this season showcase the cast's ability to tap into deep emotions and complex character dynamics.

One of the key highlights has been the development of the lead characters, who undergo significant personal transformations. Their struggles with power, morality, and loyalty are portrayed with raw intensity, making their journeys even more compelling. The supporting cast also shine this season, with new characters bringing fresh energy and unexpected twists to the storyline.

How do you see the growth of African original content on streaming platforms? Where does Wura fit into this evolving landscape, especially given Showmax’s position in Africa and the growing competition for the same market?

Wura fits into this landscape by setting a new standard for African drama. It strikes a balance between authentic storytelling and universal themes that appeal to both local viewers and the wider pan-African market. As Showmax continues to expand, Wura not only strengthens its position within the African entertainment space but also competes with global content by showcasing Africa’s diverse narratives and talent. With the competition growing, Wura’s success is proof that there’s a strong appetite for rich, well-crafted African stories that reflect our realities while standing shoulder to shoulder with international productions.

With the growing global recognition of African content, how do you see Wura contributing to the expansion of African storytelling in the international entertainment industry?

By combining traditional African storytelling with modern cinematic techniques, Wura is helping to redefine the perception of African content in the global entertainment industry. It showcases the depth of talent and creativity in African cinema and positions African stories as not just regional but globally relevant. As platforms like Showmax continue to gain traction internationally, Wura contributes to the growing body of work that proves African content can stand alongside the best in the world, offering fresh perspectives and compelling narratives that enrich global entertainment.

Wura Adeleke has been seen by many as being ruthless in her business dealings and fight for the gold resources in Iperindo, how did her character evolve in season 3?