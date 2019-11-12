AFRIFF kicked off on Sunday, November 10, 2019, with the attendance of Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and top Nollywood stars led by Kate Henshaw.

Also spotted at the opening night of AFRIFF 2019 are Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, Fred Amata, Tope Alake, Colette Otuosho, Chioma Ude, Hilda Dokubo, and Kemi Lala Akindoju amongst many others.

Ini Edo joined several of her colleagues at the opening night of 2019 AFRIFF in Lagos, Nigeria.[Instagram/AFRIFF]

On Monday, AFRIFF began with the Industry Program for Registered Industry delegates and media delegates.

Uche Jombo Rodriguez was one of the popular movie stars at the 2019 AFRIFF opening night. [Instagram/AFRIFF]

Some of the films billed to screen during the festival include Funmi Iyanda’s ‘Walking with Shadows’, Ego Boyo’s ‘The Ghost and the House of Truth’ and Nigerian documentary, ‘Jesse: The Funeral That Never Ended’.

2019 AFRIFFhad veteran actress, Hilda Dokubo in attendance at the opening night. [Instagram/AFRIFF]

The 2019 edition of AFRIFF is scheduled to be filled with a week-long event that will end on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

Kemi Lala Akindoju was one of the attendees at the 2019 AFRIFF. [Instagram/AFRIFF]

In its 9th year, Chioma Ude, AFRIFF founder and Executive Director said, “International film matters more than ever. Our varied programme of the very best of cinema has the power of allowing us to understand how people with very different circumstances from all over the globe live, work and play."

She continued; “We are proud to theme this year’s festival as one dedicated to SHEROES, those who enable us to dream and to celebrate story telling which challenge society. We are very much focused on training and supporting more female filmmakers this year and beyond.”

This year’s festival opened with Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts’ Film, 'FOR SAMA'.

FOR SAMA is a documentary taking us on an intimate and epic journey into the female experience during WAR.