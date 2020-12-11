Disney has confirmed its partnership with Pan-African comics company, Kugali on forthcoming animated series, 'Iwájú'.

Set in Lagos, Nigeria, the sci-fi series will explore major themes of class, innocence and challenging norms and according to director, Ziki Nelson, it will "combine Disney’s magic and animation expertise with Kugali’s fire and storytelling authenticity. Iwájú represents a personal childhood dream of mine to tell my story and that of my people.”

While confirming that the long form series will debut on Disney+ in 2022, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ chief creative officer, Jennifer Lee revealed that they found Kugali comics from a BBC article highlighting the comic artists.

ALSO READ: Kemi Adetiba confirms 'KOB 2' will be a Netflix original

"Here was three talented comic book artists. Their dream was to bring African stories created by African artist to the world, highlighting the diversity of cultures, histories and voices across the continent", Lee shared.

"Their talents as storytellers blew us away. I’m proud to announce the first of its kind collaboration to bring original long for series to Disney+.”

Kugali is founded by three Nigerian comics artist, Tolu Olowofoyeku, Ziki Nelson and Hamid Ibrahim.