Africa Magic Hosts Exclusive Private Screening For 'My Fairytale Wedding'

Africa Magic introduced its guests to a relatable romantic comedy story led by Nollywood A-listers Ramsey Nouah and Ini Edo, the latter of whom doubles as an executive producer on the series.

The exclusive event, held at The Hall, V.I., Lagos, and hosted by Bisola Aiyeola saw the star-studded cast alongside Nollywood’s talents take over the screening. Varying reactions pointed to the show's mastery and strength in storytelling.

Directed by Dimeji Ajibola, My Fairytale Wedding tells the story of a young lady who, with the help of magic (Kayanmata), bags the most eligible bachelor in Lagos. She hopes this will guarantee her true love.

Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content & Channels, West Africa, at MultiChoice, stressed that the film is in line with Africa Magic’s mission to continuously tell relatable stories.

“It’s been a year of weddings and I’m particularly excited to announce the next big union to look forward to. My Fairytale Wedding offers a glimpse into a tale of love with a sprinkle of magic, but not in the way you expect. With an amazing cast, this is a show you cannot afford to miss.” she said.

Guests at the private screening were treated to an immersive experience with attendees getting the opportunity to watch a compilation of the four episodes which was followed by a rousing applause from those present.

My Fairytale Wedding is set to premiere on Africa Magic Showcase on (DStv Ch. 151, GOtv. Ch. 8.) on October 20, 2024, by 8 pm.