Africa Magic Hosts Exclusive Private Screening For 'My Fairytale Wedding'

Brooks Eti-Inyene

This romantic comedy will officially premiere on Africa Magic Showcase on October 20, 2024

L-R: Actress, Lillian Esoro; Executive Producer and Actress, Carolyna Hutchings; Executive Producer and Actress, Ini Edo; Executive Head, Content and Channels, West Africa at MultiChoice, Dr Busola Tejumola; Veteran Actress, Ayo Mogaji and Executive Producer, Chineye ‘Chichi’ Nworah at the Private Screening of, 'My Fairytale Wedding'
L-R: Actress, Lillian Esoro; Executive Producer and Actress, Carolyna Hutchings; Executive Producer and Actress, Ini Edo; Executive Head, Content and Channels, West Africa at MultiChoice, Dr Busola Tejumola; Veteran Actress, Ayo Mogaji and Executive Producer, Chineye 'Chichi' Nworah at the Private Screening of, 'My Fairytale Wedding'

Africa Magic introduced its guests to a relatable romantic comedy story led by Nollywood A-listers Ramsey Nouah and Ini Edo, the latter of whom doubles as an executive producer on the series.

The exclusive event, held at The Hall, V.I., Lagos, and hosted by Bisola Aiyeola saw the star-studded cast alongside Nollywood’s talents take over the screening. Varying reactions pointed to the show's mastery and strength in storytelling.

Directed by Dimeji Ajibola, My Fairytale Wedding tells the story of a young lady who, with the help of magic (Kayanmata), bags the most eligible bachelor in Lagos. She hopes this will guarantee her true love.

Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content & Channels, West Africa, at MultiChoice, stressed that the film is in line with Africa Magic’s mission to continuously tell relatable stories.

“It’s been a year of weddings and I’m particularly excited to announce the next big union to look forward to. My Fairytale Wedding offers a glimpse into a tale of love with a sprinkle of magic, but not in the way you expect. With an amazing cast, this is a show you cannot afford to miss.” she said.

Guests at the private screening were treated to an immersive experience with attendees getting the opportunity to watch a compilation of the four episodes which was followed by a rousing applause from those present.

My Fairytale Wedding is set to premiere on Africa Magic Showcase on (DStv Ch. 151, GOtv. Ch. 8.) on October 20, 2024, by 8 pm.

The show features an ensemble cast including Kanayo O. Kanayo, Shaffy Bello, Ayo Mogaji, Tina Mba, Lilian Esoro, Ini Edo, Daniel Etim, Mercy Eke, Carolyn Hutchings and many more.

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Switch Visuals makes Nollywood Debut with Feature film, ‘A Weekend Fiasco’ featuring Alex Ekubo, Ini Edo

Switch Visuals makes Nollywood Debut with Feature film, ‘A Weekend Fiasco’

Irims Starglazzers, WeeAdd holds private screening for 'First Chronicles of the Island’

Irims Starglazzers, WeeAdd holds private screening for 'First Chronicles of the Island’

Nemsia Studio unveils new title, ‘Soft Love,’ starring Efa Iwara and Cindy Mahlangu. [Instagram/@nemsiastudios]

Nemsia Studios unveils ‘Soft Love,’ starring Efa Iwara and Cindy Mahlangu

Nigeria’s box office hits ₦7 Billion ticket sales with ₦1.7 million+ admissions [Instagram/@thenilegroup]

Nigeria’s box office hits ₦7 Billion ticket sales with ₦1.7 million+ admissions