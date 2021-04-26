Actress Adunni Ade reveals she was blacklisted from the Nollywood English industry

The actress made the revelation in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwu where she spoke about struggling with depression and moving back to Nigeria to begin a career in acting.

"I feel, I might be wrong, that I was outcasted out of the English [industry] I won't say 100 percent," Adunni Ade shared. "But I have had jobs taken away from me, colleagues who have now become big names yank my name off or make lies to producers and EPs on reasons why they should not give me a job.

"Deals, endorsements have been yanked off my feet because they don't know me or they don't like me or I am not their person because they would rather put someone that they are cool with who would give them a cut than me who truly deserves it."

The star actress further disclosed how she experienced a decline in her career right after her AMVCA nomination.

Ade's talk of blacklisting might not be entirely new as in recent times, actors, producers and directors have hinted on the blacklisting culture in the industry usually from top production companies.