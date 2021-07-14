RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Adekunle Adejuyigbe shares first look at forthcoming anthology series

The series will center on unbelievable stories inspired by true-life Nigerian events.

Adekunle Adejuyigbe aka Nodash

'The Delivery Boy' director, Adekunle 'Nodash' Adejuyigbe is back on set, this time for an anthology series set to feature five independent stories connected by a common theme.

The director recently shared first look photos for one of the stories titled 'The Last Condom' with cast Blossom Chukwujekwu, Tomiwa Tegbe, Jammal Ibrahim, Bikiya Graham-Douglas and Jumoke Odetola.

Adekunle 'Nodash' Adejuyigbe's new anthology series [Instagram/i_am_nodash]
Adekunle 'Nodash' Adejuyigbe's new anthology series [Instagram/i_am_nodash] Pulse Nigeria

"So, a few years ago, I had the crazy idea to create a series inspired by some of the most unbelievable true-life Nigerian stories of today. These stories would be entertaining, funny, thrilling, thoughtful, etc. And ALL of them would be inspired by true-life events. (Trust me, you might find this hard to believe after watching the films)," Nodash wrote on Instagram.

The filmmaker also confirmed exclusively to Pulse that he believes that the series will resonate with the Nigerian audience as it will push beyond the boundaries of Nollywood storytelling.

"We are intentionally telling Unusual stories that are highly entertaining. This project will be another proof that we don’t have to stick to one kind of storytelling. The regular Nollywood fans will love the stories because they are all relatable African stories and the people who don’t usually watch Nigerian films will finally have a bunch of stories they can happily watch."

Nodash also confirmed that details including the title of the series and its independent stories will be announced in the coming weeks.

The popular cinematographer and director recently made the news for emerging one of Nigeria's finalists for the U.S Embassy and Catalyst story institute filmmaking project. He was selected alongside Ema Edosio, Nadine Ibrahim, Bolanle Edwards, Tolu Awobiyi, Saninye Alasia, Todimu Adegoke and Joshua Alabi.

