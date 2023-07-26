ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Actors Guild of Nigeria hosts international film festival in US in November

News Agency Of Nigeria

A line-up of over 70 Nollywood stars are expected to attend the festival.

Nancy Isime is one of the hosts of the festival [Instagram/NancyIsime]
Nancy Isime is one of the hosts of the festival [Instagram/NancyIsime]

Recommended articles

National President of AGN, Emeka Rollas, who disclosed this on Tuesday at a news conference in Lagos, said the festival would be done in partnership with the African Travel Film Festival.

According to him, the essence of the festival is to create networking platform for Nollywood actors with their global colleagues

"We will be touring the Telemundo studio in Miami; we will also be exploring the beaches of Miami in a boat cruise as well as get more knowledge through masterclasses on filmmaking," Rollas said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the festival would hold in Miami, Florida , from November 9 to November 11, to spur cross-cultural collaborations in filmmaking.

According to him, this is deliberately designed to further expose Nollywood actors to casting directors and producers across the globe which will breed cross cultural collaborations in filmmaking.

Rollas said that the collaboration would go a long way in benefiting the nation economically and further put Nigeria on the global stage.

Also speaking, Dr Alex Okoroji, Chairman, Organising Committee for the festival, said that the guild was excited to be hosting the festival in Miami.

According to her, this is because the city remains a vibrant cultural scene with a large population of Nigerian and African immigrants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okoroji said that the theme for the festival is The future of Nollywood Actors in the Global Economy.

"This festival will be a celebration of the brightest Nigerian film and television actors and it will feature a wide range of events.

"The events include a red carpet gala and awards, film screenings, panel discussions, city tours, workshops and seminars.

"Actors, filmmakers, and other creative professionals can network and learn from each other as well as meet and engage with their fans and supporters in the diaspora," she said.

According to her, the official hosts for the event would be Nancy Isime and Joseph Benjamin.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said there was already a line-up of over 70 Nollywood stars that would be attending the festival as it remained open for interested actors.

"We believe that the festival will be a great opportunity to showcase Nigerian talents to a global audience and promote cultural understanding, fostering the bilateral ties between Nigeria and US.

"We are grateful to the African Travel Film Festival for partnering with us on this project and supporting our mission to showcase Nollywood actors to the world.

"This affords actors the opportunities to network, learn from some of the best in the business. We will also be celebrating the incredible talent and creativity of our actors."

According to her, we believe that the festival is an important event for not only the guild, but the entire Nigerian film industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It will be a great opportunity to build relationships with international filmmakers and producers as well as promote our arts and culture and some of Nigeria’s biggest brands," she said.

Okoroji expressed the guild’s readiness to partner with any of the Nigerian brands that are willing as they would also benefit from the entire projects.

Earlier, former national president of AGN, Segun Arinze, commended the efforts of the guild for planning to organise such a laudable festival. He said this would encourage the actors as many of the Nollywood actors had left the country in search of better means of livelihood.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Actors Guild of Nigeria hosts international film festival in US in November

Actors Guild of Nigeria hosts international film festival in US in November

Nigerians buy the cheapest fuel in the world - Eniola Badmus defends Tinubu

Nigerians buy the cheapest fuel in the world - Eniola Badmus defends Tinubu

Here are all the 'BBNaija All Star' housemates from the same season of previous editions

Here are all the 'BBNaija All Star' housemates from the same season of previous editions

Anthill Studio's fantasy movie, 'Mikolo' lands official release date

Anthill Studio's fantasy movie, 'Mikolo' lands official release date

BBNaija's Tacha says she spent $30,000 on her teeth

BBNaija's Tacha says she spent $30,000 on her teeth

Pulse kicks off nomination phase for Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Pulse kicks off nomination phase for Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

'BBNaija' season 4 winner Mercy Eke opens up about losing her father

'BBNaija' season 4 winner Mercy Eke opens up about losing her father

Crayon is a talent whose time has come

Crayon is a talent whose time has come

Mission Impossible and Oppenheimer light up summer box office

Mission Impossible and Oppenheimer light up summer box office

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award

Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award

Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cee-C is one of the housemates of the 'BBN' all-star edition [Twitter/PulseNigeria247]

'Big Brother Naija': Meet the all-star housemates of season 8

20 contestants of Big Brother Naija All Stars season eight [Instagram/bigbronaija]

8 'Big Brother Naija' housemates with old scores to settle

Your first look at the 2023 'BBNaija' house [BBN]

Here is your first look at the 2023 'BBNaija' house [Exclusive]

Mercy Eke's outfit stole the show. [Instagram/Pulse]

Biggest 5 moments from 'Big Brother Naija' Season 8 opening night