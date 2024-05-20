ADVERTISEMENT
Actor Wale Ojo says he once trapped a cockroach to prepare for a role

In a recent interview with ThisDay, the actor said that he started acting like the cockroach to play the role well.

I had to be a cockroach and play a cockroach and drop from a ceiling onto the floor and all kinds of things. It took a lot and that was one of my most memorable. I trapped a cockroach in a bottle and I studied the way the cockroach moves in preparation for the role. Poor cockroach I imprisoned it in a bottle and studied the movement, study the way it shook its head, everything and did that on stage,” he said.

Ojo came into acting in 1995 for his role in The Hard Case. He won the award for Best Actor at the 2012 Nigeria Entertainment Awards for the leading role in the film, Phone Swap, and has been featured in several films including, Half of a Yellow Sun (2013), A Letter from Adam (2014), and Fifty (2015).

Wale Ojo recently won the Best Lead Actor award at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards
Pulse Nigeria

His performance in the film, Breath of Life, earned him the Best Lead Actor award in the 10th African Magic Viewer's Choice Award (AMVCA).

The film follows the story of Timi played by Ojo, a young man who excelled academically, spoke 16 languages, and became the first African clergyman in the Church of England.

After marrying Bridget, played by Eku Edewor, and having a daughter, he returns to Nigeria, leading a fulfilling life until tragedy strikes.

His family falls victim to Baby Fire, played by Chiedozie Nzeribe, a local thug, leading to a series of tragic events that turn Timi into a recluse. The film later introduces Elijah, played by Chimezie Imo, who changes Timi's life and helps him rediscover his faith and purpose.

Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who gives engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

