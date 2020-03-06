Accelerate TV’s hit cooking series 'Off the Menu', a cooking show featuring some of your favourite celebrities cooking up a storm in the kitchen airs its second season on Thursday, March 5, 2020 exclusively on Acceleratetv.com.

Hosted by celebrity dancer and Chef Soliat Baba and shot on location at the beautiful Miele kitchen in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria each episode features some of your favourite Nigerian celebrities giving us an insight into their lives while cooking some tasty culinary dishes with Chef Soliat.

The second season of 'Off the Menu' is jam packed with banter, laughter and cooking of some of your favourite African culinary dishes.

The guests include some of Nigeria’s favourite celebrities including 2 face Idibia, Beverly Naya, Sound Sultan, Kemi Adetiba, Dr Sid, Niniola, Chef Fregz, Timini Egbuson and a host of others who will be throwing it down in the kitchen with Chef Soliat Bada.

'Off the Menu' returns bigger and better with a fabulous array of new recipes from all over the world with a special focus on African dishes to tantalise your taste buds.

The first episode which dropped on Thursday, March 5, on Acceleratetv.com featured producer and actress, Beverly Naya, who joined the host, Soliat Bada, in creating some mouth-watering Jerk chicken; a popular Jamaican delicacy.

New episodes of 'Off the Menu Season 2' drops every Thursday at 5 pm on Acceleratetv.com and is powered by Access Bank.

Viewers can learn more about 'Off the Menu' on Accelerate TV’s Website, Facebook and Instagram pages and share comments on their favourite episodes and dishes on social media using #offthemenu2 #choplife2.

Fans can also recreate all the “Off the Menu” recipes at www.acceleratetv.com.