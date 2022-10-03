Accelerate Plus set to release new exclusive Medical Dramedy “Clinically Speaking” celebrating the healthcare professionals

With the plethora of storylines that can emerge from the hospital setting, Clinically Speaking is a celebration of medical professionals being everyday superheroes. From steamy romances to epic tragedies to watching doctors fight valiantly to preserve lives.

The series is about Dr. Peju Coker's journey as an intern going through day-to-day life at a government hospital in Lagos. She's often at the center of many memorable dramatic moments, with a mix of slap-stick humour, monologues, relatable characters, and insight into areas of the medical field rarely seen on television, the good and evil of medical ethics, and malpractice as everyone struggles silently for survival. This series will work its way into the hearts of viewers and become a long-time favourite.

Speaking on the launch of the series, Accelerate's Chief Executive Officer, Colette Otusheso, said, “We are delighted to unveil another interesting series from the stable of Accelerate Plus. It is important that people see their lives reflected in storytelling and that is what we have done with Clinically Speaking. The show explores realistic real-life circumstances reflecting the story's theme, which will undoubtedly keep you talking for days to come. With the overwhelming reception of past series, we are presenting this new relatable series that tells an authentic African story for a global audience.”

The creator of the series, Temilola Akinmuda, noted that she is excited to be partnering with Accelerate Plus to bring this dream into reality. She noted, “I had a fantastic experience working with the Accelerate Plus team and I am sure this series will elicit a lot of laughter for the viewers as they watch the series on the premier subscription video-on-demand platform.”

Clinically Speaking is an Accelerate Plus Original, created by Temilola Akinmuda, produced by Esse Akwawa and directed by Michael Akinrogunde. The series has various a-list actors such as Gbemi Akinlade, Omotunde “Lolo1” David, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Eso Dike, Maurice Sam, Paul Utomi, and many seasoned actors.

For your fix of hospital drama, Stay tuned as Clinically Speaking begins streaming, September 22nd, 2022 on Accelerate Plus and Accelerate TV on YouTube. Watch all 13 episodes on Accelerate Plus, a Streaming Video-on-Demand (SVOD) platform which gives subscribers access to quality African movies and series for a fee of N100 monthly for Access bank account holders and N500 for subscribers within Nigeria.

Accelerate Plus, is the Premier subscription video-on-demand platform of Accelerate TV, Nigeria's leading digital, lifestyle, and entertainment platform powered by Access Bank. Accelerate Plus is more than a platform for African content for us. It serves as a catalyst for highlighting and promoting an undiluted African narrative in the face of global misconceptions.

Accelerate Plus will house undiluted African content including Accelerate original content, like fans' favourites, Visa on Arrival, The Olive, and a diverse selection of TV shows, dramas, and lifestyle content curated from across Africa. Log on to www.accelerateplus.tv to enjoy and Watch Africa Anywhere.

