Academy finally reacts to Will Smith attacking Chris Rock on Oscars

"The Academy does not condone violence of any form," AMPAS tweeted on Monday.

Following the tweet, Variety now reports that the organization has moved to take more disciplinary actions against the actor.

"The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show," a spokesperson revealed.

"We have officially started a formal review around the accident and will explore further actions and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, standards of conduct and California law."

Smith had punched Rock onstage after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett's bald look.

In the viral video, Smith went on to yell at Rock asking him to keep Pinkett's name out his "f***king mouth". Reports say Rock refused to file assault charges against Smith who won his first Oscar 25 years after his first nomination on the same night.