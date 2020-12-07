Nollywood actress, Abimbola Craig has confirmed she will be making her directorial debut on Ndani TV's latest production, 'Game On'.

The forthcoming web series stars Eby Eno, Omowunmi Dada, Taye Arimoro and Eso Dike. While this will not be Craig's first time directing -the actress has been AD on a couple of productions, this will be her her first time on the director's chair.

So far, very little about the film has been disclosed but as expected, more details will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Here is a look at a BTS video: