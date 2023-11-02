Crime drama 'A Green Fever' set to make world premiere at AFRIFF 2023

Written by Isaac Ayodeji, A Green Fever tells the story of an architect named Kunmi Braithwaite, played by Temi Fosudo and Ireti, his daughter, played by Darasimi Nadi, who suffers from a rare medical condition. She goes into shock on their journey through the outskirts of Old Oyo, and the father is forced to find shelter in the middle of nowhere.

They are welcomed into a mysterious mansion, and things soon get serious when the true personalities of their host are revealed. Egunjobi, who is known for his works like All Na Vibes (2021) and The Grudge (2016), shared the news in a post on Twitter, thanking the cast and crew for the production, along with the official poster for the film.

Produced by Emiola Fagbenle, the project, which has been described as a noir film, will make its first-world debut at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) 2023, which will commence on November 5, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Egunjobi, the cast alongside their characters includes William Benson as “Colonel Aliyu Basiru, Ruby Precious Okezie as “Matilda, Deyemi Okanlawon as “Colonel Okoli', Toyin Oshinaike as “Soldier”, Tobi Marho as “ADC” and Chukwu Martin as “Chinaza”.