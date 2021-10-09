A brand new season of 'OffAir With Gbemi & Toolz' is coming!

A brand new season of Gbemi and Toolz' fan-favourite talk-show series 'OffAir With Gbemi & Toolz' is set to premiere on YouTube this month.
Season four premieres this October.
According to the radio hosts, season four will launch on Twitter and YouTube on Thursday October 14, four months after its third season premiered to exciting reviews.
"#OffAirGang guess who's back!!!! We're back on Thursday 14th October at 1pm on Twitter and 2pm on YouTube. Season 4 is about to be a wild ride," Toolz wrote on Instagram.
The show's third episode centered on varying trending topics from cosmetic surgeries to pregnancy and childbirth (seeing as the ladies took maternity breaks in 2020).
After 16 episodes, the media personalities revealed the season garnered over N2 million streaming views.
