Uche Jombo's all-star cast set to deliver new title 'A Better Man'

The veteran recently screened her movie Onyeegwu, centred around a young talented upcoming footballer with dreams of playing abroad, at the just-concluded African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in November 2023.

She's now set to make another big screen feature titled A Better Man, and shooting will commence before the end of the year.

Written by Joy Isi Bewaji, the film is about Ogechi and Dayo, in what has been described as "a stranger-than-fiction romantic whirlwind." The lady's life is near perfect as she finds herself having the most romantic time with her lover. But things soon turn sour when she realises the man is all but a memory.

Sharing her excitement about the project, the actress revealed the impact of love as the central theme of the movie. She said, "I am in love with the script. The story is riveting. It gives a fresh take on the complexities of love. We are bringing mystery, love and tragedy to your screens."

The cast of A Better Man includes Daniel Etim Effiong, Tana Adelana, Tina Mba, Elvina Ibru, Uche Montana and Lord Frank.