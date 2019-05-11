Eddie Ugbomah was notable for his contribution to the Nigerian movie industry with 13 celluloid films and active building of the industry.

On Saturday, May 11, 2019, a month after his failing health made headlines, Ugbomah was announced dead.

ALSO READ: Eddie Ugbomah is dead

With 13 celluloid films to his credit, Ugbomah first called the nation’s attention to his frail health in October 2018.

Here are 7 things you need to know about late filmmaker and actor, Eddie Ugbomah

1. Eddie Ugbomah made his mark in the Nigeria movie industry with 12 movies which were directed and produced by him. He starred in some of the 12 productions.

2. Eddie Ugbomah is a native of Ashaka, Aboh in East Ndokwa Local Government, Delta State.

3. In 1988, Ugbomah was appointed chairman of the Nigerian Film Corporation.

4. Ugbomah was born and raised in Obalende area of Lafiaji, Lagos Island, Lagos State.

5. Ugbomah attended the St. Matthias school, Lafiaji, Lagos and City College school. He traveled to London for his college education and attended various colleges studying journalism, drama and film.

6. As a journalist, Ugbomah worked briefly with the BBC.

7. 12 of Ugbomah’s most famous films are ‘Rise and Fall of Oyenusi’ (1977), ‘The Mask’ (1979), ‘Oil Doom’ (1980), ‘Bolus '80’ (1982), ‘The Boy is Good’ (1982), ‘Vengeance of the Cult’ (1984), ‘Death of a Black President’ (1984), ‘Esan’ (1985), ‘Apalara’ (1986), ‘Omiran’ (1986), ‘The Great Attempt’ (1988), ‘Toriade’ (1989), and ‘America or Die’ (1996).