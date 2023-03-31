The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

7 of the most influential female filmmakers in Nollywood

Babatunde Lawal

From directing, producing, and acting, these women have had a significant impact on the industry.

7 of the most influential female filmmakers in Nollywood
7 of the most influential female filmmakers in Nollywood

Recommended articles

This booming film industry has produced some of the most influential and inspiring filmmakers in the world, and among them are some of the most talented and inspiring women.

In this article, we take a closer look at some of the women who have made Nollywood what it is today:

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyiam-Osigwe was a film producer, director, and founder of the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA). She founded the AMAA in 2005 to celebrate and recognise African cinema, and it has since become one of the most influential film awards on the continent.

Peace, Anyiam-Osigwe, founder of Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA). (Pulse Nigeria)
Peace, Anyiam-Osigwe, founder of Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA). (Pulse Nigeria) Pulse Nigeria

Anyiam-Osigwe also produced several successful films, including 'Sisters' Love' and 'Through the Glass,' which won the Best Diaspora Film at the 2009 African Movie Academy Awards.

She was a trailblazer in the film industry, and her contributions to Nollywood and African cinema will never be forgotten. May she rest in peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Igwe was a legendary filmmaker, writer, and producer who played a vital role in the development of Nollywood. She was the founder of Amaka Igwe Studios, which produced several successful TV series, including 'Checkmate,' 'Violated,' and 'Solitaire.' Igwe also directed and produced several critically acclaimed films, including 'Rattlesnake' and 'Forever.'

Amaka Igwe
Amaka Igwe ece-auto-gen

Her outstanding work has inspired several women to join the industry. She received numerous awards for her work, including the prestigious National Honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

May she rest in peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nnaji is a Nollywood veteran, who has been around for over two decades. Since starting out as a young actress, she has grown into an established filmmaker with numerous awards for her acting.

Genevieve Nnaji [Instagram/GenevieveNnaji]
Genevieve Nnaji [Instagram/GenevieveNnaji] Pulse Nigeria

In November 2015, she produced her first movie ‘Road to Yesterday,’ which won the Best West African Film at the 2016 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards

Three years later, she made her directorial debut with ‘Lionheart,’ which became the first Nigerian title to be acquired by Netflix.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abudu is a media mogul, talk show host, and film producer. She is the founder of EbonyLife TV, which has produced several critically acclaimed TV shows and films.

Nigerian media mogul Mo Abudu [Instagram/MoAbudu]
Nigerian media mogul Mo Abudu [Instagram/MoAbudu] Pulse Nigeria

She produced 'The Wedding Party' and 'The Wedding Party 2,' which were both box office hits in Nigeria and beyond. In 2020, she was named one of the 25 Most Powerful Women in Global Television by The Hollywood Reporter. She stands out as one of the women taking over the industry..

Kemi Adetiba

Kemi Adetiba is a film director, music video director, and television presenter. She directed the blockbuster film 'The Wedding Party,' which became the highest-grossing Nigerian film of all time at its time, grossing over 400 million naira at the box office.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kemi Adetiba [Instagram/@kemiadetiba]
Kemi Adetiba [Instagram/@kemiadetiba] Pulse Nigeria

She also directed the critically acclaimed noir film 'King of Boys.’ Adetiba has also directed several award-winning music videos, including 'This Is Nigeria' by Falz and 'Heaven' by Banky W.

Osiberu is a prominent filmmaker, writer, and producer in Nollywood, who has written, directed, and produced box office hits like ‘Sugar Rush,’ ‘Brotherhood’ and 'Isoken, which won the Best Director award at the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards.

She has also directed and produced popular TV shows such as 'Gidi Up' and 'Rumour Has It.'

ADVERTISEMENT
Jade Osiberu [Instagram/jadeosiberu]
Jade Osiberu [Instagram/jadeosiberu] Jade Osiberu [Instagram/jadeosiberu] Pulse Nigeria

Her next project, 'Gangs of Lagos,’ is the first Nollywood film to be acquired by the video streaming platform Prime Video.

She is a trailblazer in the industry, and her dedication to telling authentic African stories has helped shape Nollywood's identity.

Akindele-Bello is a versatile actress, producer, and director, who has acted in numerous Nollywood films and television series, including the hit TV series 'Jenifa's Diary.'

ADVERTISEMENT
Nollywood actress Funke Akindele Bello [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]
Nollywood actress Funke Akindele Bello [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele] Pulse Nigeria

She has also produced and directed several films, including 'Your Excellency' and 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga,' which became the highest-grossing Nigerian film of 2021. In 2020, she was named one of the 100 Most Influential Africans by New African Magazine.

Oboli is a multi-talented filmmaker, actress, and scriptwriter, who has produced and directed several successful films, including 'The First Lady,' 'Wives on Strike,' and 'Okafor's Law.'

Omoni Oboli [Instagram/OmoniOboli]pul
Omoni Oboli [Instagram/OmoniOboli]pul Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

She has won several awards for her work, including the Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2011 Best of Nollywood Awards.

These women have not only contributed to the growth of Nollywood but have also inspired other women in the industry and beyond.

They have shattered glass ceilings, proved that women can be successful in male-dominated industries, and paved the way for the next generation of female filmmakers. Nollywood owes a significant debt to these women, and their contributions will always be remembered and celebrated.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 5 female directors in Nollywood

Top 5 female directors in Nollywood

5 epic celebrity fights that will forever go down in history

5 epic celebrity fights that will forever go down in history

Top 3 female producers reimagining Nollywood

Top 3 female producers reimagining Nollywood

7 of the most influential female filmmakers in Nollywood

7 of the most influential female filmmakers in Nollywood

Wizkid instructs his fans to stream Davido's album 'Timeless'

Wizkid instructs his fans to stream Davido's album 'Timeless'

Davido confirms upcoming video for 'Feel' which costs ₦100 million

Davido confirms upcoming video for 'Feel' which costs ₦100 million

Shatta Wale returns with new commanding album 'MAALI'

Shatta Wale returns with new commanding album 'MAALI'

Basketmouth set to retire from professional comedy in 5 years

Basketmouth set to retire from professional comedy in 5 years

Davido's 'Timeless' becomes highest charting African project on US Apple Music Album Chart

Davido's 'Timeless' becomes highest charting African project on US Apple Music Album Chart

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Genevieve Nnaji's Lionheart ranks high on ChatGPT's list

Top 10 best Nigerian movies ever made, according to ChatGPT

Lateef Adedimeji in new biopic [Instagram]

Here's your first look at Lateef Adedimeji as Bola Tinubu in 'Last Man Standing'

Khosi and Ipeleng {Twitter @BigBroAfrica}

Khosi and Ipeleng tie to clinch final 'BBTitans' Head of House title

Thabang gets evicted from BBTitans [Twitter/BigBroAfrica]

Thabang leaves BBTitans with a hug from his lover, Khosi