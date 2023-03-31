7 of the most influential female filmmakers in Nollywood

This booming film industry has produced some of the most influential and inspiring filmmakers in the world, and among them are some of the most talented and inspiring women.

In this article, we take a closer look at some of the women who have made Nollywood what it is today:

Late Peace Anyiam-Osigwe

Anyiam-Osigwe was a film producer, director, and founder of the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA). She founded the AMAA in 2005 to celebrate and recognise African cinema, and it has since become one of the most influential film awards on the continent.

Anyiam-Osigwe also produced several successful films, including 'Sisters' Love' and 'Through the Glass,' which won the Best Diaspora Film at the 2009 African Movie Academy Awards.

She was a trailblazer in the film industry, and her contributions to Nollywood and African cinema will never be forgotten. May she rest in peace.

Late Amaka Igwe

Igwe was a legendary filmmaker, writer, and producer who played a vital role in the development of Nollywood. She was the founder of Amaka Igwe Studios, which produced several successful TV series, including 'Checkmate,' 'Violated,' and 'Solitaire.' Igwe also directed and produced several critically acclaimed films, including 'Rattlesnake' and 'Forever.'

Her outstanding work has inspired several women to join the industry. She received numerous awards for her work, including the prestigious National Honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

May she rest in peace.

Genevieve Nnaji

Nnaji is a Nollywood veteran, who has been around for over two decades. Since starting out as a young actress, she has grown into an established filmmaker with numerous awards for her acting.

In November 2015, she produced her first movie ‘Road to Yesterday,’ which won the Best West African Film at the 2016 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards

Three years later, she made her directorial debut with ‘Lionheart,’ which became the first Nigerian title to be acquired by Netflix.

Mo Abudu

Abudu is a media mogul, talk show host, and film producer. She is the founder of EbonyLife TV, which has produced several critically acclaimed TV shows and films.

She produced 'The Wedding Party' and 'The Wedding Party 2,' which were both box office hits in Nigeria and beyond. In 2020, she was named one of the 25 Most Powerful Women in Global Television by The Hollywood Reporter. She stands out as one of the women taking over the industry..

Kemi Adetiba

Kemi Adetiba is a film director, music video director, and television presenter. She directed the blockbuster film 'The Wedding Party,' which became the highest-grossing Nigerian film of all time at its time, grossing over 400 million naira at the box office.

She also directed the critically acclaimed noir film 'King of Boys.’ Adetiba has also directed several award-winning music videos, including 'This Is Nigeria' by Falz and 'Heaven' by Banky W.

Jade Osiberu

Osiberu is a prominent filmmaker, writer, and producer in Nollywood, who has written, directed, and produced box office hits like ‘Sugar Rush,’ ‘Brotherhood’ and 'Isoken, which won the Best Director award at the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards.

She has also directed and produced popular TV shows such as 'Gidi Up' and 'Rumour Has It.'

Jade Osiberu

Her next project, 'Gangs of Lagos,’ is the first Nollywood film to be acquired by the video streaming platform Prime Video.

She is a trailblazer in the industry, and her dedication to telling authentic African stories has helped shape Nollywood's identity.

Funke Akindele-Bello

Akindele-Bello is a versatile actress, producer, and director, who has acted in numerous Nollywood films and television series, including the hit TV series 'Jenifa's Diary.'

She has also produced and directed several films, including 'Your Excellency' and 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga,' which became the highest-grossing Nigerian film of 2021. In 2020, she was named one of the 100 Most Influential Africans by New African Magazine.

Omoni Oboli

Oboli is a multi-talented filmmaker, actress, and scriptwriter, who has produced and directed several successful films, including 'The First Lady,' 'Wives on Strike,' and 'Okafor's Law.'

She has won several awards for her work, including the Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2011 Best of Nollywood Awards.

These women have not only contributed to the growth of Nollywood but have also inspired other women in the industry and beyond.