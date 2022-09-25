RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

5 most expensive Nigerian films

Babatunde Lawal

Nollywood is undoubtedly growing. If one is to take a cursory look at the antecedents of the industry from then till now, one will see that there is a wide gap between both timelines.

October 1
October 1

As we have grown in technological aspects, so have we grown story wise and we have been able to produce much more compelling stories over the years. It has been argued this growth is a by-product of the ever increasing budget to make movies.

Recommended articles

True or not, This article will be focusing on Nigerian films with the highest budgets.

Directed by the late Biyi Bandele, Half of a Yellow Sun is a historical drama that shines light on the causal effects of war. It is a film adapted for screen from a novel of the same name by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Estimated Budget: N1.3 - 1.6 Billion

Half-of-a-Yellow-Sun
Half-of-a-Yellow-Sun ece-auto-gen

'76 is another historical period piece that focuses on the 1976 military coup and assassination of General Murtala Muhammed. This period piece is layered with an emotional family drama.

Estimated Budget: N600 Million

76
76 Pulse Nigeria

The CEO is a 2016 Nigerian film directed by Kunle Afolayan. The film features Kemi Lala, Hilda Dokubo, Jimmy Jean-Louis and Angélique Kidjo. It is a story of 5 people who are sent on a form of retreat where who is going to be the next CEO of a multinational company is going to be discovered.

Estimated Budget: N600 Million

The CEO (2016)
The CEO (2016) Pulse Nigeria

Produced by Bolanle Austen-Peters, 93 days is a documentary drama that records the outbreak of the Ebola virus in Nigeria. The film stars Bimbo Manuel, Bimbo Akintola and Danny Glover.

Estimated Budget: N400 Million

93days
93days ece-auto-gen

Directed by Kunle Afolayan, October 1 is also a period piece that explores the life of Nigerians post independence. It stars Sodiq Daba who is detective in charge of finding the killer behind the mysterious death of women in a community.

Estimated Budget: N330 Million

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, &amp; social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 of the top film schools in Nigeria

5 of the top film schools in Nigeria

Filmmaking 101: Budding Actor get in here, these 5 tips are for you

Filmmaking 101: Budding Actor get in here, these 5 tips are for you

5 Nigerian Music Artiste who have featured in Hollywood films

5 Nigerian Music Artiste who have featured in Hollywood films

5 of the most rated Nollywood films on Netflix

5 of the most rated Nollywood films on Netflix

5 most expensive Nigerian films

5 most expensive Nigerian films

BBNaija 7: Sheggz, Groovy & Hermes exit the show in 9th week

BBNaija 7: Sheggz, Groovy & Hermes exit the show in 9th week

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 10)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 10)

BBN Saturday Night Party with DJ Econ & DJ Dips [Pulse DJ Ratings]

BBN Saturday Night Party with DJ Econ & DJ Dips [Pulse DJ Ratings]

ConA'Stone releases album titled 'Coming To Lagos'

ConA'Stone releases album titled 'Coming To Lagos'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Level Up housemates [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 10)

BBNaija season seven housemate Chomzy [Instagram/thechomzy]

BBNaija 7: You guys didn't vote for me, now I'm out! - Chomzy reacts to eviction

BBNaija 7 housemate Allysyn [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Now that I'm out I will... - Allysyn shares plans for romance with Hermes

Chichi and Bella [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Chichi & Bella butt heads over wager task