5 most expensive Nigerian films

1. Half of A Yellow Sun (2013)

Directed by the late Biyi Bandele, Half of a Yellow Sun is a historical drama that shines light on the causal effects of war. It is a film adapted for screen from a novel of the same name by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Estimated Budget: N1.3 - 1.6 Billion

2. '76 (2016)

'76 is another historical period piece that focuses on the 1976 military coup and assassination of General Murtala Muhammed. This period piece is layered with an emotional family drama.

Estimated Budget: N600 Million

3. The CEO (2016)

The CEO is a 2016 Nigerian film directed by Kunle Afolayan. The film features Kemi Lala, Hilda Dokubo, Jimmy Jean-Louis and Angélique Kidjo. It is a story of 5 people who are sent on a form of retreat where who is going to be the next CEO of a multinational company is going to be discovered.

Estimated Budget: N600 Million

4. 93 Days (2016)

Produced by Bolanle Austen-Peters, 93 days is a documentary drama that records the outbreak of the Ebola virus in Nigeria. The film stars Bimbo Manuel, Bimbo Akintola and Danny Glover.

Estimated Budget: N400 Million

5. October 1 (2014)

Directed by Kunle Afolayan, October 1 is also a period piece that explores the life of Nigerians post independence. It stars Sodiq Daba who is detective in charge of finding the killer behind the mysterious death of women in a community.