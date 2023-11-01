4 premium GOtv Supa+ channels GOtv Supa customers will Enjoy this November

All through the month, channels previously exclusive on GOtv Supa+ will be accessible for viewing on GOtv Supa, at no extra cost! Here are four exciting things to look forward to watching.

Exclusive Africa Magic Originals on Showcase

In the spirit of the 20th anniversary of Africa Magic, you will have an open window access to the premium Africa Magic Showcase channel which exclusively broadcasts new and re-run episodes of newly premiered Africa Magic original series namely Slum King, Masquerades of Aniedo, Love and Light, Refuge and Chronicles.

You will also get to enjoy other exciting series such as Flawsome, Crime and Justice Lagos among other shows.

Highly Anticipated Premier League Matches

November will host highly anticipated clashes such as the London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham. You will also get to watch the struggling Blues host the reigning champions, Manchester City. In the same month, the widely watched clash between Manchester City and Liverpool will air, while the rivalry between Merseysiders, Everton and Manchester United will be renewed.

Hollywood Action Thrillers

If you are in love with crime thrillers, you will get more than enough at your fingertips in November with exciting episodes of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, S.W.A.T, Family Law, Diggstown and many more on Universal TV! (GOtv Channel 38) Don’t miss out on watching some of your Hollywood favourites.

Fun Kiddies Content

How about the kids? Their content variety is about to get richer with Disney Channel! (GOtv Channel 92) They will get to enjoy adventurous episodes of the Vikingskool, Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug And Cat Noir, The Ghost and Molly McGee, Phineas and Ferb and many other interesting cartoons.

Don’t miss out this exciting offer from GOtv to enjoy premium content from the higher GOtv Supa+ package at no extra cost. Ensure you recharge and stay connected on your GOtv Supa package. Dial *288# or download MyGOtv app to recharge or upgrade to GOtv Supa to enjoy this offer.

