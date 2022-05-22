RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

4 Nigerian film festivals to attend in 2022

Authors:

Babatunde Lawal

It is mostly argued that the best films are not necessarily the ones that appeal to the mainstream audience but the ones that are selected to feature in film festivals.

4 Nigerian film festivals to attend in 2022
4 Nigerian film festivals to attend in 2022

Here's a list of Nigerian film festivals you can attend, to find out how true or otherwise this claim is!

Recommended articles

1. Realtime International film festival (RTFF)

Tagged the film festivals “For Filmmakers and By Filmmakers”, Realtime International Film Festival is an annual film event organized for indie filmmakers to help them showcase their material in film. The festival only selects creative movies that have the tendencies of making global statements.

This year's edition is scheduled for 19th – 27h of August 2022 as a physical event in Benin.

Realtime International film festival (RTFF)
Realtime International film festival (RTFF) Pulse Nigeria

2. Kaduna International film festival (KADIFF)

The annual Kaduna International Film Festival (KADIFF) is an international film festival in the Northern part of Nigeria. It is the first film festival to be established in the northern parts of the country.

The festival showcases only creative movies from independent filmmakers. This year's theme is: “…my passion, my creativity; Making a difference for a better society”. The event is scheduled for 23rd – 27th of August 2022.

Kaduna-International-Film-Festival
Kaduna-International-Film-Festival Pulse Nigeria

3. Abuja International film festival

Abuja International Film Festival offers a contemporary and liberal platform for the filmmakers of the World to exhibit the excellence of the film art form. The aim is mainly to contribute to the understanding and appreciation of cultures of different nations.

The aim is to explore creativity in films all over the world. This year's edition is scheduled to hold between 31st October – 4th November.

Abuja International film festival
Abuja International film festival Pulse Nigeria

4. Africa International film festival (AFRIFF)

The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) is an annual film festival that takes place in Nigeria. It was founded in 2010 with its Inaugural edition in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.

AFRIFF was founded by Chioma Ude a passionate film buff and entrepreneur. The event normally spans through a week, and it includes award shows and film training classes. This year's theme is "Indigenous for Global”.

This edition of the event is scheduled for 6th-12th of November.

Africa International film festival (AFRIFF)
Africa International film festival (AFRIFF) Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, &amp; social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

4 Nigerian film festivals to attend in 2022

4 Nigerian film festivals to attend in 2022

5 widely talked about Nollywood stars since the start of the decade

5 widely talked about Nollywood stars since the start of the decade

KAP Film and Television Academy graduates 1st set of trainees

KAP Film and Television Academy graduates 1st set of trainees

10 must see documentaries now streaming on Showmax

10 must see documentaries now streaming on Showmax

Zadok vs. Progress: Who will win Nigerian Idol Season 7?

Zadok vs. Progress: Who will win Nigerian Idol Season 7?

Tha Boy Myles releases video for single 'Sugar'

Tha Boy Myles releases video for single 'Sugar'

Amstel Malta’s fan reporters give scoop on #AMVCA8 experience

Amstel Malta’s fan reporters give scoop on #AMVCA8 experience

#HMSalone: Another great reality tv show in Africa to watch...

#HMSalone: Another great reality tv show in Africa to watch...

Future Sounds Vol.8 featuring Naya Akanji, Dtwins, Paybac Iboro, Idyl, and more

Future Sounds Vol.8 featuring Naya Akanji, Dtwins, Paybac Iboro, Idyl, and more

Trending

5 films you should have seen as a die-hard Nollywood fan

76

BBNaija season 7 auditions are officially open!

Big Brother Naija season 7 announced [Instagram/@bigbrothernaija]

Femi Adebayo's 'King of Thieves' grosses over N250 million in box office

BTS from 'Ogundabede' film produced by Femi Adebayo Salami [Instagram/femiadebayosalami]

AMVCA8 Trailblazer Teniola Aladese recounts getting tricked to attend award

Teniola Aladese [Instagram/theteniola]