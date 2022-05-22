4 Nigerian film festivals to attend in 2022

1. Realtime International film festival (RTFF)

Tagged the film festivals “For Filmmakers and By Filmmakers”, Realtime International Film Festival is an annual film event organized for indie filmmakers to help them showcase their material in film. The festival only selects creative movies that have the tendencies of making global statements.

This year's edition is scheduled for 19th – 27h of August 2022 as a physical event in Benin.

2. Kaduna International film festival (KADIFF)

The annual Kaduna International Film Festival (KADIFF) is an international film festival in the Northern part of Nigeria. It is the first film festival to be established in the northern parts of the country.

The festival showcases only creative movies from independent filmmakers. This year's theme is: “…my passion, my creativity; Making a difference for a better society”. The event is scheduled for 23rd – 27th of August 2022.

3. Abuja International film festival

Abuja International Film Festival offers a contemporary and liberal platform for the filmmakers of the World to exhibit the excellence of the film art form. The aim is mainly to contribute to the understanding and appreciation of cultures of different nations.

The aim is to explore creativity in films all over the world. This year's edition is scheduled to hold between 31st October – 4th November.

4. Africa International film festival (AFRIFF)

The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) is an annual film festival that takes place in Nigeria. It was founded in 2010 with its Inaugural edition in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.

AFRIFF was founded by Chioma Ude a passionate film buff and entrepreneur. The event normally spans through a week, and it includes award shows and film training classes. This year's theme is "Indigenous for Global”.

This edition of the event is scheduled for 6th-12th of November.