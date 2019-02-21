Jussie Smollett’s staged attackers, Olabinjo Ola Osundairo and Abimbola Abel Osundairo have featured in three different movies.

Both brothers are aspiring actors who have gotten minor roles in some Hollywood productions since 2015.

‘Empire’

According to Ola Osundairo’s IMDb profile, he has featured in two different movies and a season of ‘Empire.’

Ola acted in an episode of ‘Empire,’ Season 2 in 2015 playing Chris Rock’s prison bodyguard. In an interview with a Quincy University television program, Ola said, “I played a prison inmate. I was handpicked by the director to play as Chris Rock’s bodyguard in prison. I actually started watching the show when I was cast to be on it. Ever since then I have been staying tuned.”

‘The Worst Nightmare’

Ola was also featured on a 2017 production, ‘The Worst Nightmare' where he played the role of Renzo.

Abimbola, who is a fitness trainer and also an aspiring actor also acted in the production, ‘The Worst Nightmare’ where he played the character of Felix.

‘Chi-Raq’

In 2015, Abimbola got himself a chance to work with Spike Lee on the set of ‘Chi-Raq.’ Abimbola played the role of one of the National Guards in the movie that also featured Nick Cannon, Wesley Snipes, Samuel L Jackson, John Cusack and Angela Bassett.

‘Chicago PD’

In 2018, Ola got himself on the set of American TV series, Chicago P.D, where he played the role of Trey in just an episode. The TV series had been running since 2014.