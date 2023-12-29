I didn't pay attention - Faith Morey opens up on her experience with Iyabo Ojo

The Real Housewives of Lagos star, who joined the cast in season two, is finally speaking publicly about her experience on the show and the other housewives.

From the first episode, Morey's relationship with the other housewives became a subject of contention among fans of the hit Showmax series. After the actress, Iyabo Ojo stepped on Morey’s dress unprovoked in the first episode this season, fans made accusations that some of the housewives were unkind to Morey. Ojo said on the show that Morey's dress, which had a long train was not appropriate for the event.

“I said it on the show, if I look at myself in the mirror and I look really great, I really don't care how people take me,” Morey told Arise TV of the incident. “I'm not in the business of making friends. If I find one friend (which I ended up making two friends on the show) it's a plus for me. But I love myself. My manager always goes ‘It's enough.’ Honestly, I don't care what you say.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ojo has since apologised for the incident saying she only did it to give a show.

When Morey was asked if her self-love might have gone too far and contributed to the animosity she received on the show, she pushed back arguing that there was no bearing to the suggestion.

“Well, why will the love of myself affect you?” she asked. “Why should the way I walk into the room cause you problems? If you love it so much, why not do the same? We have the same two feet.”

Morey also came under heavy criticism from Ojo after she said during a game that she couldn’t speak her native language, Ikwerre. On the show, Iyabo called her “fake” and accused her of putting on airs.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Port Harcourt, where Ikwerre is and where Morey grew up, is a densely populated region in the South-South with people of different native languages as residents and indigenes. Unlike Lagos where the native language is Yoruba, Port Harcourt houses multiple ethnic groups and doesn't have a single native language. This makes it harder for residents to adopt a single native Nigerian language.

“I’m from PH. See, the fact that my Port Harcourt people are fighting for me or supporting me on that, I’m good. If you live in Port Harcourt you will know better, that pidgin, which I'm very fluent in,” is the primary means of communication.

Morey also clarified her relationship with Tania Omotayo who she had called “a puppet” during a heated debate on the season finale.

“I don't know her personally,” she said. “But if you guys noticed, I waited till the last episode to kind of voice out my opinion because I like to give people the benefit of the doubt. I started noticing that [referencing her “puppet” comment] when I had the yoga session with her. When she's alone, she’s vibrant. She’s this fun person to be with. When she is in a group, it's a totally different experience,” she added.

When asked to clarify her relationship with Ojo, Omotayo and Chioma “Goodhair” Ikowku, she said she didn't “pay attention” to them. “I didn't pay attention and I think the feeling was mutual though,” she said.